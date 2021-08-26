HALIFAX -- All over the Halifax Regional Municipality, major roadwork projects are having a massive impact on traffic flow.

Streets have been back up all summer and making matters ever worse, some projects are not staying on time or on budget.

“There is no good time to do it,” said business owner Kurt Bulger.

The backups are impacting multiple neighourhoods.

“What normally takes me 20 minutes to get to work, takes me 40 minutes to get to work,” said Bulger.

Spring Garden Road is still in shutdown mode, closed off to all traffic.

Halifax resident Peter Milne does not like it.

“It is annoying and I am hoping, in the end, it will look good and be worth it," says Milne.

And the end dates for these massive projects are still months away.

“The Imagine Spring Garden Road Streetscaping Project is on track for a substantial completion by the end of November,” said HRM communications advisor Klara Needler.

Needler added, it is already $1.7 million dollars over budget.

“In general, the budget increase was related to supply chain issues, high demand and general risk related to COVID-19,” said Needler.

Across town, the municipality extended the Bayers Road Transit Priority Corridor Project completion date and council recently approved a budget increase of almost $700,000.

“Due to revised contract schedules, the work is expected to be completed by mid-October 2021,” said Needler.

The MacDonald Bridge Bike Way Connectors project has backed up Wyse Road traffic for weeks.

So far, this work has stayed on budget and on time.

“It is on track for completion by the end of October 2021,' said Needler.

Kurt Bulger said he had fears roadwork would have a crushing impact on his business.

“We are doing good, surprisingly," said Bulger. "I thought it would affect us a bit more than it has.”

Bulger said he is still not hitting pre-pandemic sales numbers.

In addition, construction projects in the city and the traffic tie-ups they are causing are not helping his chances for business recovery in the short term.