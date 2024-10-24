'There's a lot of Mi'kmaq hieroglyphics': Artist uses pottery as storytelling tool
Potter Nancy Oakley connects with her culture through art.
The Mi’kmaw artist, who lives and works on the Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton, N.S., uses both traditional and sculptural pots as a storytelling tool.
“I find a lot of people want to know more about Indigenous culture, and that's a way for people to come and break the barrier to ask questions,” says Oakley.
“There's a lot of Mi’kmaq hieroglyphics, so people want to know about that, and that brings up conversations about who I am and about my culture.”
A piece of pottery created by artist Nancy Oakley is pictured.
Some of Oakley’s pieces are inspired from conversations with other women. She says one of the common themes is how women put themselves down.
“We're not good enough mothers, we're not good enough this, we should have did this better, that better,” she says.
“So, it's about the scars that we create in ourselves.”
For her traditional pottery, Oakley collects and processes her own clay, which comes from below her studio.
“It would be all hand-built and then traditionally fired outside, no kiln involved,” says Oakley.
Oakley’s pieces are stone polished and smoke-fired outdoors. The pots are then adorned with traditional Mi’kmaq embellishments.
A piece of pottery created by artist Nancy Oakley is pictured.
“The smoke talks through the pot, so that really kind of hit me because when you look at it, everyone is different,” she says.
“Because it's almost like looking at clouds sometimes, like, ‘Oh, I see this, I see that.’”
Oakley’s work has been shown in galleries across the country and can be found at stores throughout Nova Scotia.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING L.A. prosecutor seeks new sentence for Menendez brothers in 1989 murder of parents
A Los Angeles prosecutor said on Thursday he is asking the court to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez after they have spent 34 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, after new evidence emerged indicating they were sexually abused by their father for years.
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot
The federal government is slashing immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
Vince McMahon, embattled former CEO of WWE, sued for allegedly enabling sexual abuse
A new lawsuit alleges Vince McMahon knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a WWE employee in the 1980s.
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon.
Police identify woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end
The Ottawa Police Service has identified the woman who was stabbed to death at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive Thursday morning.
Stunning fossil trapped in amber reveals previously unknown species that lived during the time of dinosaurs
Diverse firefly species lit up the night during the late Mesozoic period, scientists have confirmed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Court documents reveal new details about U.S. probe into ex-Canadian Olympian accused of running drug trafficking ring
U.S. authorities earlier this year knew the whereabouts of a former Canadian Olympian who is now on the run for allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking ring and orchestrating murders in Ontario, according to Ontario court documents.
-
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
-
Ontario family loses dream home after $38K deposit falls through
It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.
Calgary
-
'It’s brutal': Calgary company steaming mad after Google removes business profile
A Calgary business owner is frustrated and looking for answers after Google removed his business' profile without warning, resulting in a loss of bookings and damage to his company’s reputation.
-
University of Calgary grad students facing 'uncertainty' after recent immigration changes
International graduate students at the University of Calgary say recent changes to the cap on international students, along with more cuts to Canada's immigration targets, is causing uncertainty -- and could drive talent away from the country.
-
'Vaccine fatigue' growing in Alberta during fall immunization campaign, expert says
Vaccine fatigue is likely to blame for a slower start to the fall immunization campaign in Alberta, according to an infectious disease expert.
Edmonton
-
Father of murdered Beaumont woman's boyfriend to serve prison time after appeal
The man who cut up the body of his grandson's mother is going to prison after the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned his previous sentence.
-
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Edmonton shooting
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting on Wednesday night.
-
Edmonton educational staff walk off the job during dispute inquiry
Some Edmonton public school support staff walked off the job Thursday morning, after the province stepped in on Wednesday to prevent strike action.
Montreal
-
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
-
'Early detection is key': Beyonce's dad speaks in Montreal about personal journey with breast cancer
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on Thursday the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation held a brunch in downtown Montreal featuring a special guest: Matthew Knowles.
-
Medical assistance in dying: Quebec says it's ready to start accepting advanced requests next week
Quebec's health department says it will be ready to meet the expected demand for advanced applications for medical assistance in dying when it begins accepting those requests next week.
Ottawa
-
Police identify woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end
The Ottawa Police Service has identified the woman who was stabbed to death at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive Thursday morning.
-
Actor Matthew Perry's legacy to live on through Canadian foundation to aid people with addictions
A new organization that aims to help people struggling with addiction officially launched in Ottawa Thursday, named after the late Matthew Perry.
-
Stolen copper wire, utility trailer recovered in eastern Ontario: OPP
A man is facing charges after copper wire and a utility trailer were stolen from a business in eastern Ontario Wednesday.
London
-
Group of friends robbed at knifepoint, London police hope to ID suspect
London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday.
-
'We notice a lot of sticky fingers': Shoplifting on the rise in St. Thomas
The St. Thomas Police Service is issuing a warning to local retailers as police deal with a rapid rise in shoplifting cases over the last couple of years.
-
Employee assaulted with stolen alcohol bottle in convenience store robbery
An employee followed the man outside and tried to stop him, however the man hit the employee with one of the bottles of alcohol, physically assaulting them.
Barrie
-
Emergency crews extinguish fire at possible encampment in Barrie
Emergency crews were called to attend a fire that broke out in a grassy area in Barrie on Thursday morning.
-
Town bylaw requests Innisfil, Ont. family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
-
Ont. Green Party leader backs residents fighting to stop plans for new administrative building
Karen Zulynik and her neighbours refuse to give up their fight to stop the town's plans for a new administration building.
Northern Ontario
-
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
-
Sudbury police searching for suspect in dangerous driving incident
Greater Sudbury Police have released a photo of a person they say escaped by driving their motor vehicle on a sidewalk past pedestrians and then the wrong way down a one-way street.
-
Several drivers taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash in Parry Sound, man charged
A 72-year-old driver was charged Wednesday with following two closely after a five-vehicle crash sent several people to hospital in Parry Sound.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr insists he didn't kill his grandmother while testifying at second-degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man on trial for second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother Viola Erb, took the stand Thursday to testify in his own defense.
-
Court documents reveal new details about U.S. probe into ex-Canadian Olympian accused of running drug trafficking ring
U.S. authorities earlier this year knew the whereabouts of a former Canadian Olympian who is now on the run for allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking ring and orchestrating murders in Ontario, according to Ontario court documents.
-
University of Waterloo stabber was motivated by hate, Crown argues at sentencing hearing
A triple stabbing at a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year was clearly motivated by hate, prosecutors argued Thursday, pointing to a manifesto written by the man who pleaded guilty in the case and his comments to police.
Windsor
-
Extradited Canadian convicted on drug charges
A former Lakeshore man is facing a 10-year prison sentence after he was found guilty on drug charges.
-
Police investigating indecent act in Chatham
The Chatham-Kent Police Service is investigating an indecent act report it received.
-
Denim and Diamonds event returns to raise money for Windsor charities
The Denim and Diamonds dinner is coming to Windsor in November.
Winnipeg
-
'Just horrible': Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison for murdering partner, children
The Manitoba man who brutally murdered his partner and two young children stood in court, voice wavering, and apologized for his actions that ended the lives of three people he said he loved very much.
-
'Sends a strong message to us': Pair of RM of Springfield councillors want to opt out of Plan 20-50
A pair of councillors in the RM of Springfield plan on bringing forward a motion to opt out of Plan 20-50 when they are first able to.
-
Parents facing charges after infant found malnourished, abused: Winnipeg police
The parents of an infant who was found to be malnourished and abused are facing charges.
Regina
-
Here's how many have people have already voted in Saskatchewan's election
After two days of advance polls, more than 119,000 people have already cast a ballot in-person for the 2024 Saskatchewan election.
-
One killed, 2 hurt in collision north of Regina
A man is dead and two other people were injured in a two vehicle collision north of Regina on Wednesday evening.
-
Regina police was unaware one of its officers responded to Sask. Party campaign office incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it learned on Thursday that an officer responded to an incident at a Saskatchewan Party campaign office Monday evening and did not inform the service of their response.
Saskatoon
-
Two arrested in northern Saskatchewan after all-day manhunt for armed auto thieves
The Saskatchewan RCMP is calling off its dangerous persons alert after two people were arrested in the Tobin Lake area Thursday afternoon.
-
Police investigating multiple suspicious fire in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood
Saskatoon police are investigating a series of suspicious fires that were lit in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
-
Here's how many have people have already voted in Saskatchewan's election
After two days of advance polls, more than 119,000 people have already cast a ballot in-person for the 2024 Saskatchewan election.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon.
-
Things to do in Vancouver on the last weekend of October
The last weekend of October brings events celebrating Halloween, Diwali and more to Metro Vancouver.
-
Mounties investigate theft of driftwood sculptures in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a set of popular driftwood sculptures was reportedly stolen last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigate theft of driftwood sculptures in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a set of popular driftwood sculptures was reportedly stolen last week.
-
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon.
-
B.C. records more than 1,700 drug deaths in first 9 months of 2024
At least 1,749 people have died from toxic and unregulated drugs in British Columbia since the start of the year – a rate of more than six people per day, according to the latest data from the provincial coroner's office.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.