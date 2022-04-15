'There's an urgent need for it': Halifax council considers a ‘sobering centre’
The city of Halifax is looking to create a sobering centre as an alternative to putting people who are intoxicated in jail overnight.
A mother whose son died while intoxicated in a holding cell says if such a place had been an option for her son, he'd likely still be alive.
It was in June 2016 when Corey Rogers was taken into police custody for public intoxication outside of the IWK Hospital.
Rogers was highly intoxicated and transferred to a police holding cell and left on the ground, behind bars with a spit hood on.
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner said Rogers died from asphyxiation after vomiting inside the spit hood.
Rogers's mother believes her son would still be alive if he was taken to hospital instead of jail.
"He should have been in hospital or at the very least called EHS to have him checked out," said Jeannette Rogers.
Halifax council is looking to create a sobering centre that would be an alternative to drunk tanks.
It's part of a harm reduction approach to dealing with substance use and public intoxication says Halifax Deputy Mayor Pam Lovelace.
"The acknowledgement in this report, I think is that we have to do something different," said Lovelace. "There's an urgent need for it."
The staff report suggests a 30-bed sobering centre with healthcare staff who would provide a safe and temporary space for individuals in need, and other healthcare supports.
Cost estimates in the report suggest it would cost approximately $375,000 to begin operations and annually $1.34 million to operate annually.
"This sobering centre not only would result in savings for the municipality but would free up police time but most importantly it would provide adequate supports for the individual who needs the supports now," said Lovelace.
Before the pandemic Halifax police were taking on average, five people a day to holding cells for public intoxication.
Public intoxication is a summary offence under the provincial liquor control act, it comes with a $134 fine.
Rogers says criminalizing people for addiction isn't the answer.
"People who are intoxicated, in particular alcoholics, don't need to be in jail, they are not there for any other reason than to be housed," said Rogers. "Alcoholism is an illness, it's not a crime and so therefore they should not be in jail."
Halifax's defunding of the police report 'Defining the Way Forward for HRM' supports councils plan to create a sobering centre.
Lovelace says the next step is getting the province on board as a partner to make this plan a reality.
"The case study is here and this needs to happen sooner than later," said Lovelace. "We'll be working with them (the province) to make sure this report doesn't just sit on a shelf. It has to happen sooner than later."
