HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he's cried more in the last 10 months than he did in his first 17 years as a politician.

"There's been a lot of sadness and some of it is so senseless," McNeil said.

In a year-end interview with CTV Atlantic, the outgoing premier of Nova Scotia reflects on 2020, which has presented challenge after challenge.

Despite the heartache of Canada's largest mass shooting, the COVID-19 pandemic striking the province and taking the lives of many Nova Scotians, he says he doesn't feel a sense of relief that it's over.

"With all of the sadness that this province has gone through, I'm grateful to have been part of it, to help work our way through this, along with public health," McNeil said.

McNeil also responds to criticism of what some call a top-down management style when it comes to policy decisions and not doing what New Brunswick did with respect to managing the pandemic with an all-party approach.

The Nova Scotia Legislature sat for less than two weeks in 2020.

"We sat earlier than any other Canadian province," McNeil said. "By the first week of March, we had passed our budget, which allowed us to spend. Other provinces that were sitting during the pandemic had to do so because they did not have the fiscal authority to spend."

McNeil, who will be stepping down in February after a new Liberal leader is selected, says he's proud of his government's record and he appreciates the kindness Nova Scotians have shown him.

You can watch the full interview here.