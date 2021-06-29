HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is set to open its borders to the rest of Canada starting Wednesday and its welcoming news for some of the province's hardest hit sectors.

Beginning Wednesday, there will be no isolation requirements for anyone travelling within Atlantic Canada.

All other travellers will need to complete a Nova Scotia Safe Check-In form and depending on their vaccination status and may need to isolate.

The Safe Check-In form will be made available for Canadians outside the Atlantic Region starting Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Halifax Stanfield International Airport would see about 11,000 passengers per day. Right now, the airport is only seeing between 500 to 600 passengers daily.

"The entire aviation industry has just been hit so hard by the pandemic so it is an exciting time. There's definitely a bit of a positive feeling here in the air,” said Leah Batstone, spokesperson for the Halifax Airport Authority.

Those flying into Halifax will have access to a self-swab COVID-19 test at the airport.

"There are Nova Scotia Health staff on site as well to help with that,” said Batstone of the self-swab tests.

"If you're a traveller that's required to get a test, for example, a rotational worker, the airport test can be your first test."

In addition to opening Nova Scotia’s borders, the province will also lack some of its restrictions for businesses.

Part of Phase three will see retail stores and gyms operate at 75 percent capacity.

"It's actually super exciting to be able to open at more of a capacity now,” said Devin Sherrington, owner of 360 Fit.

"Having more people back in the gym is always nice. I mean, when we reopened it was just nice to see people again because we've gone a long time without seeing any of them and clients and members are almost like family."

Up to 50 people will also be able to gather outdoors for performing arts and sports.

"Our kids and our adults have been able to train, and our youth, but there's a huge difference with training and them being able to play and actually getting back to competitions,” said Brad Lawlor, executive director of Soccer Nova Scotia.

Lawlor says the majority of the leagues will be back the week of July 5.

"I just want to thank all the volunteers that put a lot of time and effort in and patience through all the ups and downs to help us get back to getting kids on the pitch to play games,” said Lawlor.