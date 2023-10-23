'There’s no black hole where our trash goes': N.B. refillery eliminates 700 litres worth of plastic bottles

Carolyn Gibbons is passionate about sustainability.

She said she is working hard to keep plastic out of landfills with her store Consciously Clean Refillery.

"I was really excited last month because when I added up the 20 litre drums that I have here, we were around 700 litres refilled in one month. That's the most that we've done so far.”

At her store you can bring your own jars, bottles, or containers of any kind to refill and reuse with household products.

"I am looking for ways to cut back on my waste and how to make less of a mark on our world and how to teach my kids to do the same," said customer Tara Finley.

Gibbons wanted to make her at home habits accessible to all, and has the only solely dedicated refillery in New Brunswick.

"Really the passion behind starting a refillery of this sort, it was important to me with my habits at home to reduce my waste,” said Gibbons.

“There's no black hole where our trash goes,” she adds. “I think the big thing that I see every day with people coming in here is that light bulb moment when you just start thinking about your processes.”

Gibbsons says people should try to cut down on the number of plastic jugs from detergent, dish soap, shampoo, and any beauty or household product from ending up in the garbage.

“If you can make one change in one area of your home and we all do that you can really see that tangible change,” said Gibbons.

"I'm not the only one who wants change it's really it puts a smile on my face to come to work every day."