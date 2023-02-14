These are the top 10 date destinations in Atlantic Canada, according to local romance writers
Many people may be thinking of romantic places to visit this Valentine’s Day, or are dreaming of warmer days to do so.
The Romance Writers of Atlantic Canada organization thinks the Atlantic region has a wide range of date destinations to choose from and recently narrowed them down to a top 10 list.
The group’s president, Deborah Hale, says the list was the brainchild of the group’s promotional chair, local writer Michelle Helliwell.
“We just thought that Atlantic Canada really is a romantic place and, because it’s familiar, people don’t really think about that, but we really wanted to celebrate it,” says Hale.
She adds that it was hard to narrow it down to just 10 places.
“I mean really, even since we got that 10 -- and we had a big pool to choose from voting down from that -- but I think we could’ve had way more.”
Hale cast her vote for “A picnic at Kelly's Beach at New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park” where she is originally from.
“The boardwalk and the dunes and the surf – it’s just such a romantic and beautiful place,” she says.
The other dates on the list are:
- Dinner and a wine tasting at Domaine de Grand Pre winery in Grand Pré, N.S.
- Stargazing at Rainbow Haven Beach in Cow Bay, N.S.
- Touring the art gallery and grabbing lunch at The Dunes in Brackley Beach, P.E.I.
- Strolling and shopping at Fisherman’s Cove in Eastern Passage, N.S.
- Walking the winding paths of the Harriet Irving Botanical Gardens at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.
- Hiking the majesty of Western Brook Pond in Newfoundland’s Gros Morne National Park
- An evening of dinner and dancing at The Shore Club in Hubbards N.S.
- A beautiful dinner at The Algonquin in St. Andrews, N.B.
- Taking in the cheesy fun of the Secret Gardens and Haunted Mansion in Kensington, P.E.I.
Hale says the Romance Writers of Atlantic Canada organization is made up of more than 30 authors who have written more than 200 novels.
“We get together once a month or so -- have meetings, talk about writing craft, promotion and support one another. We have a writer’s retreat coming up in the spring and we’re really looking forward to that,” she says.
Hale believes the romance genre is still so popular today because it’s “optimistic.”
“People want to believe in love, they want to believe in happy endings, especially when the world is kind of confusing and things aren’t going that great,” she said.
“It’s nice to be able to lose yourself in a romance novel where people are going to overcome hardships and find love and lasting happiness… it’s a bit of a fantasy but a lot of our members have partners they’ve been with for a long, long time – including me – and so we know that it might be a fantasy, but it’s also a possibility.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
Unidentified object or a satellite in the sky? How to differentiate between the two
Amid growing concern and intrigue over aerial objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., skywatchers may be on heightened alert. But unusual sightings in the sky reported over the last several days may have a more simple explanation, says one expert.
Cancer patient develops 'uncontrollable' Irish accent in rare case: U.S. researchers
Researchers in the United States are reporting an unusual and rare case of a man diagnosed with prostate cancer who developed an 'uncontrollable 'Irish brogue' accent' despite not having one before.
Federal ethics commissioner retiring after 5 years, citing health issues
Federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has announced he's retiring, effective Feb. 21, citing 'persistent health issues.'
Canadian foreign minister Joly meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has travelled to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
Civil liberties group marks one-year anniversary of Trudeau's invocation of Emergencies Act
On the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, anticipation is building for the release of the national inquiry's report into the historic series of events surrounding the powers used to end 'Freedom Convoy' Ottawa occupation and Canada-U.S. border blockades.
Toronto
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major roll out of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
-
Top moments from Hazel McCallion's state funeral
Hazel McCallion, Mississauga, Ont.’s longest-serving mayor, was remembered by her friends, colleagues, and loved ones at her state funeral in the city west of Toronto.
Calgary
-
Break-and-enter suspect shot dead by Calgary police in Franklin Industrial Park
A man is dead after being shot by Calgary police at a three-storey building near Memorial Drive in southeast Calgary.
-
Alberta plans to crack down on social disorder on downtown Calgary streets
Alberta is set to announce a pilot project to address public safety in downtown Calgary.
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
Montreal
-
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
-
Video captures minivan driving down Montreal bike path
A minivan driving down an entire block in a Montreal bike path was captured on video and is drawing attention from those concerned about road safety, particularly in the winter. Gabriel Morissette pulled out his phone and started recording when he saw a black Honda minivan driving in the bike lane on Lajeunesse Street between Gounod and Villeray streets.
-
Montreal Canadiens welcome Ukrainian boys' team to Bell Centre
Ukraine Team Select, a hockey team made up of 11- and 12-year-old refugees displaced by war in their home country, rubbed shoulders with hockey royalty on Tuesday when they met the NHL's Montreal Canadiens.
Edmonton
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
-
Bruce Springsteen promises to bring some 'Glory Days' to Alberta
Rock-and-roll legend Bruce Springsteen announced new tour dates Tuesday including an eight-stop, 17-day trip across Canada.
-
Critics fear dispersing Alberta Fish and Wildlife to weaken environmental management
Some scientists and conservation groups say crucial expertise within Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is being broken up and dispersed to ministries that may not share the same priorities.
Northern Ontario
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
-
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
London
-
Two deceased after 'serious' crash in Southwest Middlesex
OPP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Southwest Middlesex on Tuesday morning.
-
Woah baby! LHSC celebrates record number of babies born in 2022
It was a busy year for London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), with the hospital announcing on Tuesday that a record number of babies were welcomed into the world in 2022.
-
Two London men charged after violent home invasion-style robbery
One man is in custody and another remains outstanding following a violent home invasion and robbery that occurred over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.
-
Love lost: Undelivered letters give glimpse into long-distance relationships of the fur trade
A collection of letters at the Archives of Manitoba shows the thousands of miles sweet nothings had to travel, and the many ways love could be delayed or lost altogether.
Ottawa
-
Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
-
'Convoy-related' activity passes through Ottawa without incident, police say
The city of Ottawa says parking will be restricted downtown Tuesday because of possible "convoy activity" on the anniversary of the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act.
-
Drivers injured in serious crash on Highway 174
Police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash on Highway 174 east of Trim Road that sent two people to hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse could be put in receivership by the end of the week
Two board members of the Lighthouse are calling for the organization to be put in receivership, according to court filings obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.
-
WestJet adding Saskatoon to Minneapolis direct flights
WestJet will offer direct flights between Saskatoon and Minneapolis later this year.
Vancouver
-
$500 million in provincial, federal funding needed to sustain Metro Vancouver's transit system, mayors say
Metro Vancouver’s mayors are asking for a bailout from the federal government to save the region's struggling transit network.
-
Child poverty report card shows B.C.'s rate dropped by 4.7% in 2020, warns inflation may reverse progress
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic marked a record low for child poverty rates in British Columbia, new data shows.
-
Death of 2 skiers on Potato Peak marks B.C.'s 7th avalanche fatality of 2023
The death of two skiers in B.C.'s Cariboo region over the weekend brings the province's 2023 avalanche death toll to seven, barely seven weeks into the year.
Regina
-
Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official
The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) free agency period.
-
Court of King's Bench grants Michael Gordon Jackson bail
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man accused of abducting his daughter to stop her from being vaccinated against COVID-19, has been released on bail.
-
Sask. town seeks new purpose for historic convent building with 'amazing' light, 'ghost stories'
The Town of Gravelbourg is looking for a developer to put new life into their historical convent.
Vancouver Island
-
Duncan sees spike in crime in some neighbourhoods, decrease in others
Leaders in Duncan and North Cowichan, B.C., have been reviewing the RCMP's latest report on calls for service in the region.
-
Vancouver Island-based Country Grocer purchases 49th Parallel Grocery chain
Two Vancouver Island-based grocery chains are combining into a single franchise now that Country Grocer has acquired 49th Parallel Grocery.
-
Two treated for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at Esquimalt apartment building
Two people were taken to hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Esquimalt, B.C., on Tuesday.