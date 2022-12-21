'They didn't give any excuses': Halifax air travel troubles mount as bad weather elsewhere causes delays

It's no surprise in a country that loves to talk about the weather that a system hundreds of kilometres away would have an impact here in the Maritimes.

It’s especially top of mind at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

"Well, this is my second day here,” said traveller Bernie MacDonald. “We were cancelled yesterday."

Like a growing contingent of others, MacDonald and his wife were heading west, looking forward to a Christmas in Edmonton with their son and his family.

After an initial cancellation, they thought everything was sorted out Tuesday night. But they were wrong.

"Went through the horrors of trying to get through to WestJet through phone and everything," said MacDonald.

"Finally, got my boarding passes last night and everything was good. And now we get here, and they printed our tickets to Halifax, and they said, 'No -- we can't take you anywhere for four or five days.'"

Ice and snow in Toronto are causing massive backlogs at the region's largest airport, which is also the country's air-travel hub.

Planes that can't get in, can't get out, and the number of stranded passengers is growing.

The trouble extends about as far west as you can go, with "unprecedented" snow causing backlogs in Vancouver and bitter-cold on the prairies complicating things there.

Duncan MacDow and his girlfriend, from Chester Basin, N.S., were trying to get to Cuba Wednesday.

"We've been waiting for eight hours after our flight got cancelled,” said MacDow. “We've been on hold with WestJet for about five and a half hours."

Airport officials acknowledge there are problems at the moment.

"There is a storm happening across Canada and we're watching it very closely," said Leah Batstone, Halifax Stanfield International Airport’s communications and marketing advisor.

"It's important for travellers to be aware that their flight may be impacted by delays and cancellations happening elsewhere," said Batstone.

"They didn't give any excuses at the counter," said MacDonald.

"Actually, they just said, 'No -- Toronto won't accept any more flights connecting out of Halifax, and they won't be taking anybody for at least for our five days.'"

So as it stands, Christmas with family in Edmonton is looking less likely for MacDonald, but MacDow wasn't ready to throw in the towel just yet.

"We're just trying to stay optimistic and things are going to work out hopeful for the best and we'll be able to get out of here and not have to cancel this trip," he said.

A typically Canadian response -- on a typical first day of winter.