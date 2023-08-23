'They have lost absolutely everything': Riverview family holds lemonade stand to help local fire victims

The lemonade stand is a summer rite of passage for many kids, but for 10-year-old Carter MacNeil it was much more than that on Tuesday - it was a chance to help a family friend.

His mother’s best friend’s home in Riverview, N.B., was severely damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

The couple were away on their honeymoon, and now Chantel Palmer is doing everything she can to help.

“I got a call early in the morning that their house had been engulfed in flames. They have lost absolutely everything,” said Palmer.

Palmer has already collected some cash and purchased gift cards, but she and her son decided to more.

They held a community lemonade stand with all the money going to the family who need just about everything.

“We were just talking about what we could do to make money,” said MacNeil. “I've done a couple of other lemonade stands this year and I just thought that I could do this and make some money for her.”

Palmer said Riverview is a supportive, tight-knit community.

“I'm not surprised that everybody is coming together like this,” she said. “I’ve had people message me and send e-transfers who aren’t even dropping by. Somebody stopped by and just kind of handed us $10.”

The act of kindness impressed Riverview Fire and Rescue Chief Robin True, who gifted MacNeil with one of the department's challenge coins.

“It's certainly characteristic I think of Riverview, how kind people are in this community and giving when there's a time of need such as this one, somebody loses a home due to fire. I'm not surprised, certainly, to see this type of action taken by a Riverview resident, but it’s certainly commendable for the 10-year-old boy to take it on,” said True.

Dozens stopped by and filled the cash jar all day, including the neighbours of the fire victims, Steven and Sophie Aube and their two boys.

“I think it’s important to show our kids that helping out the community is pretty important, especially when it’s a direct neighbour and we know them,” said Sophie.

Steven said the family are positive people, but they feel deeply for them.

“We know that the family is going through a pretty hard time right now and we just wanted to support any way that we could,” said Steven. “This was certainly a wonderful idea.”

And the idea was profitable one - the family raised $1,200 for their friends on Tuesday.

