NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. -- It's usually not a good sign if the fire department shows up after you've blown out your birthday candles, but for Bernice Sampson of North Sydney, N.S., it was the nicest surprise she could have asked for.

"All the fire engines were there," Sampson said. "And I didn't even hear them come up there, you know."

Last month, the Cape Breton senior got her wish to go for a ride in a fire truck thanks to a kind gesture from the North Sydney Volunteer Fire Department.

Tuesday was Bernice's 91st birthday and she says she was sitting home watching TV in the evening when her grandson Adam told her to come outside.

"He came in and said 'Nan, get your coat on,' and I said 'Where? What for?,' and he said 'Never mind, get your coat on,' so I said 'OK,'" Sampson said.

At the end of her driveway was a big group of her firefighting friends and they brought a cake.

They also presented her with a fire department T-shirt, with her name on the back.

"Oh, it made me feel great," Sampson said. "I only felt like 39."

The crowd capped things off with a chorus of Happy Birthday.

"We enjoyed the ride in the fire truck with her. And it was just something nice to do," said North Sydney Fire Chief Lloyd Macintosh, who says the birthday surprise was a no-brainer.

The departmenthad taken Sampson out in the truck after hearing she was stuck at home during the pandemic and had lost her husband less than a year before COVID-19 hit.

"If you have a chance to make somebody smile and do something unexpected, and let them remember the day that much more. Why not?" MacIntosh said.

On Wednesday, the birthday girl said she was still coming down from all of the excitement, but she had one thing left to say.

"Thank you very, very much," Sampson said. "They made my day. Really made my day."

A sweet gesture, from a group of friends who went the extra mile once again.