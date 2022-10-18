'They need everything:' As war in Ukraine intensifies, the need for assistance continues

For several months, the city of Kyiv had experienced a quiet and less combative phase of the Russia-Ukraine war.

That has now changed.

According to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, four people died in a recent Russian air attack on Kyiv. It signals to the world that the war with Russia is not about to let up anytime soon.

Dr. John Quinn has been working in Ukraine, tending to the medical needs of those living in a country ripped apart by war.

“I was fortunate enough to deploy to the Balkans and Ukraine before the crisis," said Quinn, who has been working in Ukraine throughout most of the conflict. “It is absolutely terrible. There are many patients in both in military, civilian and defence community.”

Based on Quinn's experiences, the number people in Ukraine dying from preventable injuries caused ground and air attacks is increasing and a lot of aid has been brought by the international community, but more is needed.

“The amount of support from NATO and NATO members is great, but it needs to continue and expand significantly,” he said.

In the Maritimes, the support for Ukrainian refugees continues.

At the Ukraine Store in Halifax, people who are new to Canada come for assistance as they restart their lives.

“They can come as many times as they want," said manager Nanette Dean. "They can pick up furniture and household items and take them with them, or we can deliver the items to them.”

Dean said the need to provide items is endless.

“Generally, when they arrive they have one suitcase or maybe two suitcases," said Dean. "So they need everything.”

Dean said the images of the war she sees on television are heartbreaking, which is why the work she does at the Ukraine Store will go on as long as needed.