

CTV Atlantic





The founder and namesake of an iconic Cape Breton restaurant has passed away just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Viola “Vi” MacInnis was the name and vision behind Vi’s Restaurant in Wycocomagh.

Marilyn MacDonald worked for Vi as a young waitress nearly 50 years ago.

"Very fashionable lady,” MacDonald says of Vi. “Very hard-working. Fair as an employer, but pretty demanding. There wasn't a whole lot of standing around doing nothing."

Vi opened her restaurant in 1958 on the site of an old family service station, where it would enjoy a nearly 60-year success. She did it all while helping her first husband, J.P. MacInnis, run his trucking company that's still operating today.

"I would say that (Vi) and her husband were two of the main business leaders in this community. In my time, anyway," MacDonald says.

She started out small, selling home-cooked meals out of her kitchen.

"A lot of people saw what she did, and I think a lot of other people who got into business around Inverness County maybe followed Vi's outlook," says Inverness County councillor John MacLennan.

"They're going to miss Vi."

After retiring, Vi handed the restaurant over to her daughter and son-in-law. But Vi remained active in her community well into her 80s.

"She was the name behind the restaurant and much more," MacDonald says.

Vi MacInnis was 99.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.