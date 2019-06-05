

CTV Atlantic





A Dartmouth woman is asking for the public’s help in solving a mystery after she found some priceless heirlooms in the attic of her home.

Nancy Taylor bought her home four years ago, but she never stepped foot in the attic.

Her son recently decided to check it out and, when he did, Taylor was surprised to learn that a box of old photographs had been tucked away in her attic all this time.

“Oh my goodness, I just thought it would be like an old box of books, which, we found that too,” she says. “We found a lot of stuff and there’s still a whole lot more left up there, so I don’t know what else we’re going to find.”

Taylor says there were all sorts of photos in the box, including baby pictures, formal portraits, and wedding photos. She believes they date back to the 1950s and 1960s; one photo has a date of 1964 marked on it.

“I feel strongly that someone out there family-wise, or these people, if they’re still with us, would love to get these back,” says Taylor.

“They’re magnificent. I just love them. But I need to get them back.”

Other than the date and a few other notes, Taylor says there isn’t much information to help her identify the people in the photos.

She contacted the previous homeowner about the discovery, but they didn’t know anything about the photos either.

“These are amazing photos. These are things people are going to want back,” she says. “We don’t know where to look and this is why we’re coming to the public to see if someone out there recognizes and can claim them back.”

A bride-to-be herself, Taylor was particularly excited to find the vintage wedding photos.

“It’s kind of a surprise to find these wedding pictures up there, with ours just coming up in 2020,” she says. “It just needs some love and care. It needs to be displayed properly in the right hands.”

Taylor hopes that by sharing her story, she will be able to get the priceless photographs back in those hands.

“I’d be so honoured to give them back,” she says.

“If I had something out there that I had lost and I didn’t know if I would ever see it again, and gave up hope on it, I mean, some people probably don’t even know these pictures exist, is what I’m thinking, and therefore, it’s going to mean more to them to get them back.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace