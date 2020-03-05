HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John, N.B., are urging residents to keep their eyes out for suspicious activity after a series of break-and-enters in the port city.

In a news release, police say they have been called to several break-and-enters at apartments in the South Central Peninsula over the past month.

The suspects are targeting small valuables such as jewelry and electronics, which are easy to conceal.

Because many of the thefts have occurred when residents are at work or at school, police are asking neighbours to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, including anyone hanging around a building where they don’t reside.

“If you see something, say something,” said Jim Hennessey, a spokesman for the Saint John Police Force.

“Never allow anyone into your building who you don’t personally know.”

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious persons by calling 648-3333.