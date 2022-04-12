Thieves target catalytic converters in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is seeking the public's assistance following the theft of two catalytic converters in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B.

Police say both thefts occurred on DeuxIème-Sault Road. The first catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked outside a business between the evening hours of March 24 and 27.

The second theft happened outside a different business at about 4 a.m. on March 25, when a catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup truck.

"The New Brunswick RCMP is urging anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in their community to call police, regardless the time of day," says Sgt. Bouchard of the Saint-Léonard RCMP. "In general, securing your vehicle in a locked building when possible, or parking it in a well-lit area can help deter these types of thefts".

Anyone with information regarding the thefts, or who witnessed suspicious activity on DeuxIème-Sault Road between March 24 and March 27, is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.