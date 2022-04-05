Thieves target furnace oil tanks of church, fire department: Cape Breton police
A surge in price has made oil a hot commodity for thieves in Cape Breton.
Police have responded to a number of furnace oil thefts over the last six weeks.
Cape Breton Regional Police Service was called to two residences, plus a fire department and a church, after it was discovered oil had been stolen from outside tanks.
Desiree Magnus, a communications and public relations advisor for the Cape Breton Regional Police Service, says oil theft is not a common complaint. However, the police service received four calls in March, compared to zero calls this time last year.
“I believe in most cases there was no security cameras. So, certainly, if anyone has any information that can help us with those investigations, we would welcome that,” says Magnus.
Police recommend using a locking cap to keep thieves away, as well as installing security cameras.
No arrests have been made in connection with the four incidents.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
How an unintended building design flaw kills millions of birds across North America
An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show.
Provinces should prep to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster shots: vaccine panel
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says provinces and territories should rapidly prepare to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until April 30.
Judge sentences Ont. man who killed partner and two children to life in prison
A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Ivanka Trump set to testify before Jan. 6 panel: AP sources
Ivanka Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's phony war against climate change
Justin Trudeau didn't get the majority he thought he was entitled to last September, so he went and bought one with taxpayers’ money, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
Immigration Canada acts to end racism, cultural bias among employees
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is conducting a study to explore potential cultural bias shown by its employees when it comes to processing visa applications at the country's points of entry, according to a department spokesperson.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to soon offer fourth doses to people ages 60 and up, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says the province is looking to add distribution points for an antiviral COVID-19 drug.
-
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
-
Judge sentences Ont. man who killed partner and two children to life in prison
A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Beltline hit-and-run
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the Beltline on Tuesday.
-
Kenney's approval rating falls below 30%: ThinkHQ poll
Days before UCP members vote in a leadership review, Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has fallen below 30 per cent, suggests a new poll released Tuesday by ThinkHQ.
-
Gusty all day long in Calgary, 20 C possible later in the week
Windy and warm today; calmer warmth tomorrow.
Montreal
-
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until April 30.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 72 with 31 new deaths
Hospitalizations are continuing to spike in Quebec, with an increase of 72 reported Tuesday by the province.
-
Experts say masks still a top tool as Quebec considers prolonging mandate
As Quebec ponders bucking the Canadian trend by prolonging its mask mandate, experts say face coverings are still an effective tool to limit COVID-19 transmission.
Edmonton
-
2 dead, 1 injured in south Edmonton single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Edmonton.
-
Edmonton teens competing in Canada's Got Talent
Three Edmonton teens are gracing the screen of national television during evenings on Canada's Got Talent.
-
Kenney's approval rating falls below 30%: ThinkHQ poll
Days before UCP members vote in a leadership review, Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has fallen below 30 per cent, suggests a new poll released Tuesday by ThinkHQ.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 69 driver stopped for going 59 km over the speed limit
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 23-year-old man with travelling 159 km/h on Highway 69 in the Sudbury District.
-
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
-
Returning to the office amid the pandemic
Many have started to or are already in the process of returning to the workplace for the first time in over 700 days due to the pandemic and experts say reconnecting socially may prove difficult for some.
London
-
London police charge three suspects following violent jewelry store robbery
London police have charged three people in relation to an armed jewelry store robbery last month.
-
Health unit reporting new COVID-19 related death Tuesday; 253 LHSC staff members infected
The Middlesex-London Health Unit recorded a new COVID-19 related death Tuesday as officials say the region is now in the middle of the sixth wave.
-
Huron Perth Public Health warns of sixth COVID-19 wave, multiple viruses spreading through area
Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is warning residents that a sixth wave of COVID-19 is officially underway and several viruses are circulating across the region.
Winnipeg
-
Crash involving pedestrian sends one man to hospital, forces road closures
A crash involving a pedestrian forced road closures in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning and sent one person to the hospital.
-
Provinces should prep to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster shots: vaccine panel
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says provinces and territories should rapidly prepare to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.
-
Two suspects arrested in Winnipeg homicide, police still looking for third
Winnipeg police officers have arrested two suspects in connection with a February homicide, and continue to search for the third suspect.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to soon offer fourth doses to people ages 60 and up, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says the province is looking to add distribution points for an antiviral COVID-19 drug.
-
Average Ottawa home price tops $850,000
The average price of a home in Ottawa rose above $850,000 last month, another record as low inventory continues to drive up prices.
Saskatoon
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyer
A Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
Sask. man's 'priceless' Wayne Gretzky collection taken in theft
Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.
-
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
Vancouver
-
Should Vancouver adopt a 'mansion tax?' Here's what one councillor proposes
A Vancouver councillor is pushing for the city to adopt what she's calling a "mansion tax" - a progressive tax that would impact owners of the city's most expensive properties.
-
Decision on $2M strata project that was approved in a revote to be upheld, B.C. tribunal rules
A revote that approved a $2-million strata project will be upheld, B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal ruled.
-
B.C. highway updates: Snowy Coquihalla closed overnight due to vehicle incidents
A highway route connecting B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Interior closed overnight due to vehicle incidents, the provincial Transportation Ministry said.
Regina
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
'It's all great memories': Sask. high school uncovers 27-year-old forgotten time capsule
A time capsule created in 1995 by students from a Moose Jaw, Sask. high school was recently discovered 18 years after it was intended to be opened.
-
Regina's Ryan Getzlaf announces retirement from NHL
Ryan Getzlaf, the Regina-born captain of the Anaheim Ducks, announced his retirement from the National Hockey League (NHL) Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman taken to hospital after tree collapses on Langford mobile home
Neighbours say one woman was taken to hospital after a large tree crashed down onto a mobile home in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
-
'We left seconds before': Witnesses recount fatal police incident in Campbell River, B.C.
Two Campbell River, B.C., residents were on a walk on Saturday when they heard shots being fired in the direction of their apartment.
-
National surf competition returns to Tofino this weekend
Canada's best surfers will paddle into the waters near Tofino, B.C., this weekend for the Rip Curl Pro Nationals competition.