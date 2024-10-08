Thieves used truck to pull door off Chipman business, steal ATM: N.B. RCMP

Police are looking for two suspects who used a truck to break into a business and steal an ATM in Chipman, N.B.

The RCMP say the theft happened on Main Street sometime between 4:20 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 3.

It appears the suspects pulled the front door off the business using a truck and some rope. Police say they entered the business, stole the ATM and drove away.

Investigators are releasing surveillance footage photos in the hopes someone will recognize the suspects. Both were wearing dark clothing, a mask and gloves at the time. Their truck was black.

Minto RCMP is asking anyone who lives in the area and noticed suspicious activity around that time, or has video from the area, to contact them at 506-327-1820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

