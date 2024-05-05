Thinking of moving? The Better Business Bureau Atlantic offers tips on how to avoid scams

The month of May is a busy moving month with students leaving university dorms and many people choosing to relocate in the spring rather than moving during the colder months.

Better Business Bureau Atlantic Interim CEO Julia Lewis said it’s important to do research before making your move to avoid scams.

“Do your research and to know who you are doing business with before you begin your move,” she said in an interview with CTV’s Crystal Garrett on Friday. “In 2023 we had about one-and-a-half-million people reach out and one of the trends would be no shows. So you will pay a deposit or pay for the mover in full and the mover never shows up and you lost your money.”

Lewis said another common moving scam is people end up having to pay a higher amount than expected.

“They quote a certain amount for the move and then you end up paying a great deal more than that. They can sometimes hold your items hostage when you arrive at the destination, inquiring you to pay much more than what was agreed in order to get your items.”

Fake reviews are another way Lewis said people are falling victim to scams. She said it is important to not arrange your move last minute.

“Its one of the most common industries to have fake reviews. That’s why we tell people to start their research early and don’t just rely on reviews that way you are not feeling like you are under pressure because that’s when people seem to be falling victim to scams. They are arranging their move last minute, there just popping online and just looking for the first mover that’s available and then they are being taken advantage of.”

She said rental scams are also becoming a big issue.

“The biggest thing with the rental scams is when they are looking for deposits up front before you seen the place. Sometimes they can be using pictures of a real estate listing that they are posing as a rental. The rental never actually existed.”

To avoid falling victim to moving scams, Lewis said make sure you have a contact.

“Make sure you reading the contact, understanding the fine print. Make sure you are protecting your belongings. Documenting your items and what your have so that way if you get on the other side and things are damaged or missing you have physical evidence that these items existed and they were not damaged.”

Lewis said the Better Business Bureau Atlantic has partnered with the Canadian Association of Movers to put together a number of tips and a list of moving companies for anyone looking to move.