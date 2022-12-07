Third endoscopy room opens at Dartmouth General Hospital
A new colon cancer screening and treatment room has opened at the Dartmouth General Hospital -- the third of its kind at the facility.
The province says the third room will allow about 125 more people a month to have a colonoscopy as part of Nova Scotia's Colon Cancer Prevention Program.
All Nova Scotians aged 50 to 74 receive home screening kits every two years through the program, with the goal of catching cancer early.
People with abnormal results are then referred for a colonoscopy.
Dr. Chadwick Williams, Dartmouth General Hospital’s endoscopy site lead and internal medicine site lead, calls the opening of the third room “a big deal.”
"The opening of this third suite represents a significant increase in the volume of colon cancer screening colonoscopies done at Dartmouth General Hospital. This translates into saving Nova Scotian lives through the prevention of colon cancer,” he said in a news release.
The province says almost 4,000 colonoscopies were completed last year for people with abnormal home screening results and 927 Nova Scotians had precancerous growths found and removed.
"When a cancer is detected early, patients have more treatment options and a better chance at survival and recovery," said Nova Scotia Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson. "The new endoscopy room will allow more patients to get the care they need sooner, which may save their life."
The Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation contributed more than $215,000 towards the new room.
"The Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation is thrilled to be able to work with Dartmouth General's amazing endoscopy team and our incredible GUT (Get Up There) donors who helped fund the equipment for this third endoscopy suite," said the foundation’s president and CEO, Stephen Harding.
According to the province, Nova Scotia has some of the highest colorectal cancer rates in Canada -- about 800 new cases are diagnosed annually.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Conservatives come to AG's defence after Liberal minister suggests benefit report was politically influenced
National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier is facing calls from Conservatives to apologize for suggesting that Tuesday's auditor general report indicating that billions of dollars in COVID-19 benefits went to those who were ineligible was influenced by political pressure.
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
There have never been so many renters in Canada, RBC report says
Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade.
Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors: FBI
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but says the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
Toronto
-
Ford to Crombie, mayors criticizing housing law: 'Get on board' and 'stop whining'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is telling the mayor of Mississauga and other municipal leaders who've voiced opposition to new housing legislation to 'get on board' and 'stop whining.'
-
7-month-old Toronto baby with rare liver disease in 'desperate' need of a transplant
A seven-month-old baby is in 'desperate' need of a liver transplant in Toronto, but all she can do is wait for her name to reach the top of the donor list or hope for a living match.
-
73-year-old Ontario woman loses $5,000 to grandparent scam, Quebec suspects charged: police
Police in York Region, Ont. say a 73-year-old grandmother is the latest victim of a scam that’s seen Canadian grandparents defrauded out of millions of dollars in recent years.
Calgary
-
Methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash seized in targeted traffic stop near Brooks
Arrests have been made following a nearly three-month investigation into the activities of two suspected drug dealers who were believed to be trafficking in Calgary and Medicine Hat.
-
17 Calgary spots make list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2022
The list includes everything from elevated eateries to bistros and neighbourhood gems.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
Montreal
-
Hard talks on hard targets: real work begins at Montreal biodiversity conference
Representatives from nearly 200 countries are to begin the real work Wednesday at a crucial meeting on global biodiversity -- hard talks on hard targets for saving enough of the world's ecosystems to keep the planet functioning.
-
-
Quebec to end freeze on joint bank accounts in case of death
The Quebec government announced on Wednesday that the freezing of joint accounts in the event of the death of one of the couple's partners has been lifted.
Edmonton
-
Police issue warning about violent offender released in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning to the public about a convicted violent offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan chiefs call for sovereignty acts to be withdrawn
First Nations chiefs in Alberta and Saskatchewan are calling for their provinces to toss proposed legislation they say is inherently undemocratic, unconstitutional and infringes on Indigenous rights.
-
Snow maze, skating with Santa, New Years Eve party planned at ICE District this month
The ICE District has announced a packed calendar of events from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, to celebrate winter solstice, Christmas, and New Years Eve.
Northern Ontario
-
New Costco gas station in Sudbury opening this week
It is news many in Greater Sudbury have been waiting for: CTV News has confirmed the new Costco gas station is scheduled to open this week.
-
Kingsway Entertainment District to be replaced by film studio in Sudbury
Out of the ashes of the controversial Kingsway Entertainment District, funding is already in place to build a new $40 million film studio on the same piece of land in Greater Sudbury.
-
'Landmark' agreement signed over Ring of Fire
Ring of Fire Metals is taking the next step toward critical mineral development in northern Ontario with Webequie First Nation.
London
-
Animals perish in Huron County barn fire
Damage is estimated between $1-million and $3-million and three barns on a farm in Huron County have been destroyed by fire. OPP tell CTV News the fire on Cutline Road near Clinton was discovered by the owner around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
-
Sarnia police say missing men cases not linked as waterfront search conducted
OPP divers are searching the waterfront in Sarnia, Ont. for two missing men on Wednesday. Dustin Ireson, 33, and Trevor Morley-Wood, 40, have been missing since November, and police said both men were last seen near the water.
-
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Winnipeg
-
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but says the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
-
Southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, -40 wind chills expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns a blast of frigid arctic air will bring a period of extreme wind chill values to southern Manitoba overnight.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
Ottawa
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
New Ottawa city manager vows to restore trust after damning LRT report
Ottawa's interim city manager is vowing to restore the public's trust after a damning report on the city's problem-plagued LRT system identified 'egregious violations of the public trust.'
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Saskatoon
-
Air Canada cuts flights to Calgary from Saskatchewan
Starting in mid-January Air Canada will no longer be offering direct flights to and from Calgary for the province's two biggest airports.
-
Sask. premier has 56% approval rating: poll
At 56 per cent, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the second highest approval rating amongst the Canadian provinces, according to a recent poll.
-
Saskatoon business too late to appeal 170 per cent tax increase: City
A Saskatoon business owner is taking his tax fight to city council over what he calls a "tax overassessment error."
Vancouver
-
B.C. MLA Katrina Chen reveals history with gender-based violence, asks to be kept out of new cabinet
A B.C. MLA is who co-chaired Premier David Eby’s election campaign says she does not want to be a part of his new cabinet
-
Gas prices across Metro Vancouver dip to new 2022 low
A new gas price low has been set in Metro Vancouver for 2022, as numbers at the pumps dip below 155.9 cents per litre.
-
B.C. nurse disciplined over hygiene issues, improper catheter insertion
A registered nurse from B.C.'s Shuswap Country has been disciplined over a host of problems recorded earlier this year, including improper catheter insertion.
Regina
-
Sask. legislation to increase authority over cannabis retail, bylaw enforcement on First Nations
The provincial government is amending legislation in a move that officials say will increase self-governance for First Nations.
-
Wind chills reach -50 as extreme cold warnings blanket Sask.
Wind chill values reached minus 50 in Regina and parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday morning with extreme cold warnings in effect for much of the province.
-
Jamal Morrow signs one-year contract extension with Riders
The Saskatchewan Roughriders' leading rusher will be back with the team for another season.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | B.C. Premier David Eby unveils new cabinet of 23 ministers
British Columbia Premier David Eby announced his new cabinet of 23 ministers and four ministers of state at a ceremony Wednesday in Victoria. Adrian Dix will stay on as health minister while former forests minister Katrine Conroy will take over as minister of finance.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h expected in Victoria overnight: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria and southern Gulf Islands areas Wednesday night.
-
Neighbours concerned after Saanich approves first-ever townhouse development without parking
For the first time ever, the District of Saanich has approved construction of a multi-unit residential building that will not include parking spots.