Third fire in Chepstow area in 5 weeks leads to arrest and charges: P.E.I. RCMP

The RCMP in P.E.I. say they have charged a 26-year-old Chepstow area man with arson following a 911 call on Saturday.

The Prince Edward Island RCMP and Souris Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire reported to be burning at a structure on Route 16 just before 3:00 a.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

At the scene, officer say the Chepstow area man was arrested and charged with arson.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Two other suspicious fires in the same area that had occurred in recent weeks are also still under investigation says the release.

The Chepstow area man was taken to the Provincial Corrections Centre where he was held until a bail hearing could be arranged.

He was subsequently released on conditions and will appear in Georgetown court on Sept. 12.

