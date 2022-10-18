Third man charged in violent home invasion that left four injured in Mulgrave, N.S.

A third man has been charged in connection with a violent home invasion that left four people injured in Mulgrave, N.S., earlier this month.

On Oct. 1, Inverness County District RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Tower Road around 5:45 p.m.

Police say a group of men forced their way into the home and assaulted four people before fleeing.

The victims were taken to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., by ambulance for treatment. Police say two of the victims suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while the other two victims suffered minor injuries.

As previously reported, police arrested Craig Edward Ryan, 51, and Craig Evan Ryan, 23, both of Mulgrave, on Oct. 5. They both appeared in Port Hawkesbury provincial court the next day and were released on conditions.

Now, police say a third man was arrested on Sunday.

Riley Hoben, 23, of Boylston, N.S., was held in custody overnight. He appeared in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Monday and was released on conditions.

All three men are facing the following charges:

aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

assault (two counts)

break and enter and commit

mischief (three counts)

All three men are due to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Oct. 31.

The RCMP says it is still working to identify other suspects involved in the home invasion.

Investigators also continue to ask for video of the incident that is “circulating within the community.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or with video, can call police at 902-625-2220 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.