Third person charged with first-degree murder of Eskasoni, N.S., man: RCMP

A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2021 homicide of Andrew Carter Morris in Eskasoni, N.S.

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit announced the charge in a Monday press release.

Morris, 30, was found dead in the community on Aug. 9, 2021 and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Feb. 22, the RCMP charged two people with first-degree murder in connection with Morris’ death.

The third individual, 23-year-old Anthanasius (Tannas) Dennis, was arrested on May 4 at a home on 74th Street in Eskasoni.

Police say they do not anticipate any further arrests.

Dennis was taken into custody ahead of a scheduled appearance in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Monday.