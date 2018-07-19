

CTV Atlantic





A third person has died following a two-vehicle collision near Shemogue, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 15 before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say it appears a westbound SUV carrying four people was trying to pass when it collided with another SUV making a left-hand turn into a private driveway.

Two men in the passing vehicle – an 82-year-old man from Kedgwick River, N.B., and an 82-year-old man from Ontario – died at the scene.

Two passengers in the same vehicle – a 69-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman, both from Kedgwick, N.B. – were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the 80-year-old woman died from her injuries early Thursday morning. The second woman remains in hospital.

A 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Moncton, who were in the SUV that was struck, were treated at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.