A third man is facing charges in connection with a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Halifax last week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of possible gunshots in the area of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row around 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Police confirmed a shooting had taken place and started searching the area.

A short time later, they located and arrested two men inside Royal Artillery Park on Queen Street.

A police dog also located a handgun in the area.

At 1:20 a.m., police learned a 27-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre.

Police were still looking for a third suspect in connection with the shooting. They arrested an 18-year-old Dartmouth man overnight.

Jayree Vontaze Downey is facing charges of attempted murder, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with, and possession of a loaded firearm.

Downey appeared in court Friday to face the charges.

Devonte Denzel McNeil, 26, and Demarqus Shane Beals, 30, both of Dartmouth, are also facing charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting. Both men appeared in court Monday.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act as the victim and suspects and known to one another.