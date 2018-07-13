

CTV Atlantic





Thirteen people are homeless after an apartment building on New Brunswick’s Elsipogtog First Nation burned to the ground Thursday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was first reported on Main River Creek Road at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was extinguished, but it reignited around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Thirteen people escaped but the eight-unit apartment building was reduced to ashes.

One man is staying with relatives in the community while disaster volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and food for 10 adults and two five-year-old girls.

The local band council and Department of Social Development are also helping with emergency needs.

There is no word on a cause at this time.