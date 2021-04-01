NEW VICTORIA, N.S. -- An eroding coastline is causing concern for the people who look after the Low Point Lighthouseon Cape Breton Island.

The ground around the popular landmark continues to disappear with each passing storm and, with more rain on the way, there's nothing left to protect it from Mother Nature's wrath.

Since 1936, the Low Point Lighthouse has helped navigate ships into Sydney harbour. Now, the unmanned light tower in is need of help itself.

"We are at a point now where we're about to lose our lighthouse to erosion," said lighthouse advocate Lawrence MacSween. "There's probably 40 to 50 feet of bank left."

The wooden structure that was once used to protect the lighthouse from the crashing waves in now in shambles.

The other concern is the ground the building sits on.

MacSween says it's saturated and could give way at any time.

"The area is called Low Point for a reason," MacSween said. "The groundwater here is what is causing the erosion right now and there's not much we can do about that."

With more rain on the way this week, residents who live nearby are concerned.

"It's heartbreaking," said resident Melanie Sampson. "It's been there for decades, almost a century. We've lost too much of our heritage and our history. We need to try and preserve it for the future."

MacSween says an engineering study to replace the seawall would cost $400,000, money the society doesn't have.

The site is considered a federal heritage building and now he's hoping to save it for years to come.

"We talked about a campground here, a restaurant, a spot for cruise ship tourists," MacSween said. "This could be Cape Breton's Peggys Cove."

MacSween says he is meeting with both local MPs in the area, Mike Kelloway and Jaime Battiste next week to hopefully come up with a solution to help fix the problem.

"It's the 11th hour for this place," MacSween said. "We need somebody to step up to the plate and realize the potential for this property."

A property that's been a shining beacon for decades -- and one that needs protection to help its light shine on.