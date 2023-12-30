This dog show sold out two shows in Moncton, N.B.
When it comes to Maritime excitement this weekend, the dogs stole the show in Moncton as the SuperDogs hit the floor for two sold out performances Saturday.
“I like to think it’s the most fun on four legs,” said Global Pet Food SuperDogs Operations Director, Amy White.
“For the SuperDogs, being on stage, that’s their playground. It’s their favourite place to be,” she added.
Over 30 dogs and nine different trainers put on an hour-long show for people of all ages. With energy levels high inside the coliseum, the dogs knew how to get the crowd excited.
“They love it. The louder the crowds go, the crazier the dogs are excited,” said Kyla Ballard, a SuperDogs cast member, who now lives near Cape Tormentine, New Brunswick.
“They just feed off of the energy and they know when they’re at a show day. They even get to know certain songs and they’re like, ‘This is mine. This is my song. I got to go!’”
The performance started with a magic show from magician and illusionist Remi Boudreau, followed by about an hour of fast-paced, non-stop dog tricks, including high jumps, weaving and even free-style dancing.
“We like to think that our show works if you’re four or 94,” said White.
Two dogs pictured at a SuperDogs show in Moncton, N.B.
On top of the entertainment, the show also brought a straightforward take away for animal lovers all over.
“Our moto for SuperDogs is very simple,” said White.
“It’s three things: love your dog; play with your dog; and communicate with your dog. We think if people do those three things every day then they probably have a super dog of their own at home.”
She says the last time that the SuperDogs was in the Maritimes was before the COVID-19 pandemic, but its return saw success both in Moncton on Saturday and Saint John on Friday.
‘I WAS IMMEDIATELY SO EXCITED’
For a few people in the audience, it was a chance to take a trip down memory lane.
“When I saw the ads for it, I was immediately so excited and taken back to those great memories (of) coming here with my family, just getting to see the dogs, getting to cheer them on and just feeling like you’re a part of something,” said Riverview resident Tammy Arsenault.
Taking her best guess, she thinks the last time she saw a show would have been in the late 80s or 90s.
A dog is pictured on top of a person's back at a SuperDogs show in Moncton, N.B.
The show sold out even after 50 seats were added late in the week. When Arsenault learned how many people were going, she showed up early to be the first person through the door.
Arsenault is an animal lover, she said, so she likes it when people see the show and appreciate all the hard work from the dogs and trainers.
Ross MacCallum also saw the SuperDogs when he was younger and was able to score a seat after his daughter and son-in-law invited him to the show.
“I was really excited, and it’s a part of my own fulfillment because I relate to dogs. I really do,” he said.
“For many years... in our family (we) kept dogs for enjoyment, building relationships and for security.”
MacCallum has a golden retriever puppy at his house that belongs to his daughter and he loves watching the show to see how talented dogs can be.
“It’s just in my blood to see good dogs,” he said.
“That’s why I’m sitting here, because I’m near their temporary kennels, so I can hear them bark.”
While New Brunswickers found special memories in the show, so did members out of the floor.
‘HIGHEST JUMPING DOG IN THE WORLD’
White has been performing with SuperDogs for over 20 years now.
“It was actually in New Brunswick that I had an Ibizan hound that performed in the show, and at that time he broke the record for the highest jumping dog in the world, jumping over 74 inches,” she said.
There’s no denying that the skillful dogs are athletes, but first and foremost for most owners, they’re pets and part of the family.
“I have everything from a huge greyhound and actually a big German Shepard as well. She’s not quite as tall but weighs about the same, and then I go all the way down to a little Chihuahua mix,” said Ballard.
“Most of my dogs are rescues that were different backstories.”
A dog balances on a ball at a SuperDogs show in Moncton, N.B.
In fact, SuperDogs says about 40 per cent of their performers are rescue pups.
Ballard had six different dogs in Moncton’s show and she says it’s all about making a well-rounded dog.
“I am a huge advocate for getting your dogs out even if you have no plans of showing your dog. Make sure they see the world,” she said.
“Make sure your dog gets out and goes to dog-friendly stores and meets people and goes to the park and doesn’t just live in the backyard or the house. They need more enrichment than that.”
Moncton marked the SuperDogs’ last performance for 2023, and while there’s no official Maritime date on the calendar right now, SuperDogs says they hope to be back really soon.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
