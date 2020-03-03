HALIFAX -- They say dog is man's best friend, but how do you know which pooch best suits your personality?

If you're considering adding a furry friend to your family, the Halifax Kennel Club is holding its All Breed Championship Show this month.

The organizers stopped by the CTV Morning Live studio this week to talk about the show and what it offers to potential pet owners, such as the “Meet the Breeds Booth.”

Organizers say it’s a popular exhibit that allows spectators to meet and talk to dog owners and breeders, who can help them find the right breed to fit their lifestyle.

For example, Henson is a 10-month-old Afghan hound. Organizer Dawn Tufts says he’s “aloof, but social,” while 10-year-old Welsh terrier Viola is a “sturdy dog,” bred to help farmers on the field.

While the event can help animal lovers find the right dog, organizers say it can also help them decide whether owning a dog fits into their lives.

“A lot of people lead very busy lifestyles and they have children that are going to school and activities, so one of the things we want to make sure, if people leave and decide that maybe they’re not ready for a dog right now, then I consider it a success,” said Chantelle Marshall.

The event is taking place at the Halifax Forum from March 6 to 8.