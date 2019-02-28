

Elementary school students in New Brunswick’s Kennebecasis Valley are working hard to ensure people in need in their community have food on the table.

Students from five schools in the area have been collecting food items during the month of February as part of a joint food drive, and, with over 10,000 items donated, the results have exceeded expectations.

“I would say we’ll finish between 12,000 and 13,000,” estimates coordinator Becky MacKay.

Students say they recognize there are people in their community who don’t always have food to eat, and they’re happy to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“It gives a chance for people to have something to eat instead of having nothing to eat,” says Ava MacKinnon, a grade 5 student at Rothesay Elementary School.

“I think it’s a great way for schools and children in schools to kind of, like connect with the community,” notes student Julia Shea.

It’s the second year for the joint food drive. This year the Kennebecasis Valley Food Basket has asked that they divide the donations evenly among the region’s four largest food banks.

In turn, those food banks will take any overflow items to smaller food banks, which means a total of nine organizations will benefit from the food drive.

Students from local high schools are also getting involved, as they have offered to unload the items.

The coordinator for the Kennebecasis Valley Food Basket says the organization is grateful for the donations and thrilled at the response.

“This is exceptional of course, and, of course, involving the young people makes them aware as they grow up,” said Bishop.

The food drive wraps up Thursday.

