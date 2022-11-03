'This is going to be different': Debating the future of Twitter under Musk

Digital expert Ross Simmonds keeps a close eye on emerging trends from his home office in Dartmouth, N.S., especially where social media is involved. It's how he makes his living, but these days one story is dominating everything else.

"The first thing was, 'Wow!' It was a complete shock," said Simmonds.

After a very public battle over whether he would, in fact, buy Twitter, Elon Musk made good on the threat late last month.

The billionaire made it clear almost immediately that change was coming.

He fired scores of staff and reiterated his view that the platform has real value as a place for public conversation.

Offensive content and language began showing up as users tested the limits of acceptability.

Simmonds says it's been fascinating to watch.

"And then when it goes through, and you see him walk into the office with the sink, it starts to literally sink in that, 'Whoa -- this is going to be different,’” said Simmonds, who believes Musk has bigger ideas.

"There's one interesting piece that not a lot of people are thinking about, and that is the idea that Elon believes that Twitter should be, in some ways, the 'Super App.' In Asia, there are a tons of apps, like WhatsApp, that are able to be used for your wallet, your credit cards, for getting into events, etc., and I believe that Elon views Twitter as being that for the North American market," Simmonds adds.

"I do think he's going to try to build this giant platform, and I think it's going to be the wild, Wild West more than it already is," said Nova Scotia Community College business professor Ed McHugh. "And he's going to expect people to pay fees that already people have said, "I'm not paying that.’”

"If you look around at what's happened, especially in the newsprint business, people are used to getting information for free,” adds McHugh. “And the minute, for example, a newspaper puts up a paywall, people just stop and go elsewhere to find their information."

Musk has already been publicly musing he'd allow all users added content through coveted verified accounts for $8 a month, a trial balloon that seems to have fallen flat with users.

"I think the focus should be on what will Twitter look like in five or 10 years from now -- and how will it influence culture," said Simmonds. "There's a lot there, where this could eventually even maybe replace things like Facebook or TikTok."