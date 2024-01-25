'This is the first year I have had a problem with rats': Rodent problems plaguing Maritimers

As the winter temperatures continue in the Maritimes, so do the pest problems.

Orkin Canada, a pest and wildlife service, anticipates residents will or already have see an increase in mice and rat numbers this year.

It’s a situation being seen in Saint John, N.B.

Heather Dobson has lived in the Waterloo Street area for most of her life, and says this is the worst she has seen it when it comes to unwanted rodents.

“They are going through my drywall in my kitchen, through my clothes, my food, everything,” she says.

Dobson has two young daughters, and says the rodent problems have cost her a few extra dollars doing extra laundry to clean clothes wrecked by rodents among other issues. She says it’s a cause for concern.

“I don’t know if my cat is going to bring up one or if they are going to find poison or anything like that,” says Dobson. “It is really scary.”

A picture of a baby’s jumper which was chewed through by rodents in Saint John, N.B. (Facebook/Akira Karmaa) She credits her landlords, who she says have been very helpful with the issue doing everything they can to solve the problem. It’s a situation most residents don’t find themselves in, with some claiming they have even been evicted for raising concerns about pest problems.

It’s not just inside the homes where rats and mice are causing problems. Other residents have reported critters chewing through wires both outside their home and around their vehicles, costing hundreds if not thousands of dollars.

Rick Barrett owns and operates ABC Pest Services in Saint John. He has been in the industry for over 20 years, and says he is as busy as ever in 2024.

“For some reason Saint John is picking up a little bit this year,” notes Barrett. “It is probably due to weather as we have been getting a lot of nice days out here and rodents tend to run during that time.”

He says most customers who call him for service are most concerned with how the rodents got into the house in the first place. He recommends residents monitor their yards and neighbourhoods for garbage and debris, saying the majority of his calls are to areas that are less clean than others.

He also advises homeowners to take a look around their properties and note of any holes or cracks where pest might be entering, as a mouse can fit through a hole the size of a dime.

“Make sure your siding is all sealed up nicely, watch for areas where rodents can travel up into the house and seal those areas off,” points out Barrett. “I tell people to normally do that in the spring time as mice are looking for a place to get to for winter. Also if your garbage or compost has a hole chewed through it try and replace it or get it fixed.”

Kenneth Penney, who is the Orkin Canada area manager for Newfoundland and Labrador, advises residents remove any areas or piles where rodents can hide. He also says rats and mice are scavengers, and if they find an area where food and garbage is more prevalent, they won’t be inclined to leave.

He also notes a change in rodent patterns compared to years past, with mice and rats moving back into commercial buildings as businesses recover from the pandemic.

“Really it depends on what is happening in that town or city,” Penney says. “It does seem to be year over year there is an increase of more rodents.”

He points to the growth of society for another reason in higher pest numbers. With so many construction projects on the go in most cities, he says as the population grows so does the number of unwanted guests.

“You can really say lets stop growing as a city,” Penney says. “That’s not an option but what do we do in terms of construction? A lot of municipalities have implemented if you are doing major construction you have to have a pest control company involved.”

A dead rodent hangs from the bedsheets at a Saint John home. (Facebook/Linda Mowery) If you already find yourself in a situation where mice or rats have infested your home, Barrett says the classic methods still work in 2024.

“Everybody says snap traps are the best things so you can put those out,” advises Barrett. “The pest control guys are here and we have licenses to carry products and stuff to control pests in the area. If it gets out of hand give us a call. A lot of people are scared to call because they think it is going to be very expensive but just check around. Check your prices and make sure you are getting a fair deal for what you are dealing with.”

The City of Saint John advises residents to ensure their garbage is stored in a sealed container, ensuring the right items go into composters, and by keeping their yards clean of garbage and debris to help mitigate the rodent issue.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.