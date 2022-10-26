'This is very uncommon': Dead great white shark discovered washed up along North Sydney's shoreline

For the second time in less than two weeks, a dead great white shark was discovered washed up along the Maritimes' shorelines.

This time, the discovery was made in North Sydney, N.S.

Locals who found the large fish on Wednesday quickly reported it to the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS).

The shark was then carefully transferred to North Sydney's Northern Yacht Club by a local boat owner.

"We had a boat go out and pick it up. It drifted in on the shore," said Dave Buis, the acting commander at the yacht club. "We supplied a fish net to corral it in. They didn't want to do too much damage to it."

Buis estimated the shark to be about six feet in length. He says it's a concerning sight to see in his area.

Warren Joyce, the aquatic fisheries technician with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), says the shark is a female and appears to be a juvenile.

He says to have a great white shark wash up along a shoreline is a rare occurrence.

"We might hear maybe a few cases a year. Typically, they're porbeagle or blue sharks. For a white shark, this is very uncommon," said Joyce.

Joyce says the shark was picked up by DFO Wednesday evening and will then be transferred to Halifax where a necropsy will be completed -- a test that can help determine how the shark died.

He says samples will also be collected for scientific analysis.

As far as why a dead great white shark would wash ashore, Joyce says there could be many reasons behind that.

"It could be a natural death, it could be from accidentally being caught in commercial fishing gear, it could be a number of reasons," he said.

This discovery comes just over a week after another great white shark was found washed up along New Brunswick's shoreline.

In that case, experts did not find any evidence of it being caught in fishing gear or evidence of a boat strike.

Joyce told CTV News last week that after speaking with colleagues in Cape Cod, it's possible that shark had been hunting too close to the shallows and was washed up with the tide.