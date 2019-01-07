

Chris Morris, THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Until his first glimpse of the body of multi-millionaire businessman Richard Oland, police Const. Tony Gilbert assumed he had been called to a routine death scene, possibly a heart attack victim.

Gilbert told the second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland that no one had suggested there was anything suspicious about the death of the 69-year-old sportsman and entrepreneur, so he went to the scene without any protective gear or forensic measures.

"When I went there, I did not believe there was anything suspicious," the Saint John police officer told the court on Monday.

However, once Gilbert saw Oland's battered body lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his uptown Saint John office, he knew the death was not routine and he and the other investigating officer carefully retraced their steps out of the crime scene.

"I said something like, 'This isn't what we thought'," Gilbert told the Oland trial.

Gilbert was one of the first investigating officers at the Oland office on the morning of July 7, 2011. There was no police tape at the entrance to the building identifying it as a crime scene and none of the patrol officers who had arrived earlier warned Gilbert it was a suspicious death.

Gilbert told defence lawyer Michael Lacy that had he known it was a bloody murder scene, he would have steered clear.

"I would not have entered," he said.

Even a quick glimpse of Richard Oland's body spoke volumes about the manner of death. He had been struck over 40 times, mostly on the head, with both a sharp-edged, axe-like weapon and a blunt, round hammer.

The weapon, or weapons, was never found.

There have been questions at trial about the weapon possibly being a dry-wall hammer, which has both sharp and blunt sides.

The prosecution contends the businessman and father of three was killed "in a rage."

Prosecutors have argued that Dennis, Richard Oland's only son, went to see his father on the evening of July 6, 2011, to ask for financial assistance. Richard Oland was worth an estimated $37 million, while Dennis was deeply in debt.

The defence is arguing that Saint John police made many mistakes in their investigation, including a failure to properly protect the crime scene.

The trial resumed Monday following a three-week break for the holidays. It is anticipated several more Saint John police officers will be on the stand this week.

Oland, 50, a former investment adviser, was charged with his father's murder in 2013 and has steadfastly maintained his innocence.

A 2015 conviction by a jury was set aside in 2016 and the new trial ordered. It is proceeding before judge alone in the Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John and is expected to last until March.