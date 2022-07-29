This New Brunswick business brings diners directly to the farm

A New Brunswick woman is taking farm fresh to a whole new level. Chanelle Belliveau’s business, Farm to Table NB, is bringing diners to local farms to highlight where their food comes from.

"The first thing that's super important to me is… the whole purpose of Farm to Table NB for that matter, is to focus on seasonal, local, and sustainable,” she says.

Farm to Table NB has had tables in apple orchards, lavender fields, and a variety of farms and brings local flavour to each meal.

Belliveau wants diners to have an elevated experience and says she puts a lot of thought into each menu.

"Creating a dining experience directly on the farm, using and creating the menu around their own local products to really highlight all the work that goes into it,” she says. “So that they're able to connect with the community as well.”

Farm to Table has featured about 10 different farms since its conception in 2020.

It’s also an opportunity to take people to a part of their community they may not normally see.

"During COVID we had to adapt where we had bubble tables and stuff for events,” Belliveau said. “But this past Saturday was so heartwarming because we were able to do one long communal table where people are all sitting together.”

Belliveau adds that the dinner events are all about making connections.

"The farm owners will bring their guests on a farm tour, and be able to answer any questions about the farm, what they offer, the back story, why they're passionate with what they do,” she says. “It gives the farmer the time to really connect with their community.”

Farm to Table NB's next event will be in September, just in time for harvest season.