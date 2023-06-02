'This thing has grown some teeth': Shelburne County wildfire growing, still out-of-control
The largest wildfire in Nova Scotia is growing and still out-of-control, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said Friday.
The wildfire in Shelburne County, about 180 kilometres southwest of Halifax, covers more than 20,500 hectares.
“This thing has grown some teeth,” said Dave Rockwood, a Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) public information officer, in a Friday news conference.
It started in Barrington Lake Sunday and has displaced more than 5,500 people.
EMERGENCY ALERT
An emergency alert was sent out at about 4:20 p.m. Friday, issuing a mandatory evacuation order in Shelburne County for 2461 Upper Clyde Road to McGills Road (McGill Lake area of the Upper Clyde Road).
The alert stated the Barrington Lake wildfire is traveling further up the Upper Clyde Road.
Evacuees are advised to register with Shelburne EMO by calling 902-637-7899.
A comfort centre has been established at the Sandy Wickens Memorial Arena.
FIGHTING FIRE
Groups of Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighters take part in a morning briefing as a wildfire continues to burn in Shelburne County, N.S. (Courtesy: Communications Nova Scotia)
Dozens of firefighters from the province and other departments and agencies are on the ground. But work is being stalled by onlookers getting too close, said Rockwood.
“We’ve had many occasions they are hindering our operations,” he said.
Aircraft can’t drop water when people are in the area of operation and structures have been lost because of it, he said.
“We need people to stay out of our area.”
He said small fires, caused by embers in the wind, have cropped up as far as five kilometres away over the last week.
Three other wildfires in Nova Scotia are considered out of control. The federal government is sending equipment and personnel to assist with firefighting efforts.
The other wildfire in the county, near Lake Road in Shelburne, is burning out-of-control over 114 hectares and is being fought by 23 DNRR firefighters.
After flying over the area Friday, Rockwood said he had a good feeling about it.
“The boys and girls in the woods … It’s almost like they’re running with those hoses.”
A DNRR crew fighting wildfires in the North West Territories was called back to Nova Scotia earlier this week and arrived in Shelburne Thursday.
“They had a quick briefing yesterday and they are on the ground boots running,” Rockwood said.
A group of American firefighters from the East Coast are expected in the province Friday, and will head down to Shelburne County.
Rockwood said officials are working on an updated number of structures lost and will share it as soon as possible.
Five helicopters and about ten planes are in the sky. Waterbombers from Montana are enroute as well.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated home page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientists
At the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
Trudeau raises Poland's democratic backsliding as prime minister visits Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he raised concerns about reports that LGBTQ2S+ rights and democracy are under threat in Poland during a Friday visit with its prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Toronto.
Air Canada says to expect further travel disruptions following Thursday's IT issues
Air Canada says travellers should be prepared for further flight disruptions as it works to return service to normal following a technical malfunction Thursday.
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
'Utterly disgusting': Canadian Army sergeant fined for 'anti-Jewish' comments
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament. The far-right People's Party of Canada leader lost his Quebec seat in the 2019 federal vote and lost again in the 2021 election.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
Trudeau continues to stand by David Johnston despite calls that he step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is committed to keeping David Johnston in place as Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference, despite a majority of MPs voting in favour of his stepping down from the gig.
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should know
With dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
Toronto
-
3 men allegedly part of 'MS-13' street gang charged with shooting of Schomberg dog walker
Three Toronto men have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly shot an innocent dog walker in Schomberg, Ont. in a case of mistaken identity.
-
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
-
Marineland did not provide adequate water source to bear cubs, Ontario alleges
Marineland failed to provide three bear cubs permanent and adequate water sources as well as climbing structures, Ontario alleges in court documents.
Calgary
-
Increased sheriff pilot program comes to an end in Calgary – for now
A dozen sheriffs and Calgary Police officers roamed Calgary's core for three months, but the provincial pilot program is officially over as of this week.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for 3 Calgary communities
Three southwest Calgary communities are under a boil water advisory due to a watermain break Thursday afternoon at a nearby construction site.
-
Car falls on man in southeast Calgary, critically injuring him
Calgary paramedics rushed one man to hospital on Friday after a vehicle fell on him in the community of Dover.
Montreal
-
Montreal police find body of teen missing since October
Montreal police (SPVM) said on Friday that the body of Feng Tian, 17, was found lifeless in Contrecoeur. A $20,000 reward was offered to anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts after he went missing from his Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood in October of last year.
-
Check for ticks after going to the park, says Montreal woman with Lyme disease
Planning to pass time in Montreal's many parks this summer? Check yourself for ticks, warns one woman who recently contracted Lyme disease. Jasmine Rochereul, 23, says she spent much of last summer sprawled in city parks, where she believes she picked up the tick-borne illness.
-
'You don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card': Cote Saint-Luc makes dig at Bill 96 in phone greeting
'If you'd like service in English, press two. And by the way, you don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card, or your family tree going back ten generations. And you don't have to pinky-promise anything. This is the City of Cote Saint-Luc, and that's how we roll.'
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teen bystander shot in downtown shooting during 'altercation': police
A teen bystander was shot during an altercation outside the Edmonton Convention Centre Thursday evening, police say.
-
13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.
-
1 killed in crash in northern Alberta, woman and toddler airlifted to hospital
One person is dead after a crash in Fairview, Alta., on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Three charged in northern Ont. for having campfire during fire ban
Three people have been charged this week after having campfires during the fire ban and one person could be fined up to $25,000 or face jail time.
-
Sewing needles found at 2nd Bracebridge beach, prompting closure
A popular beach in Bracebridge is open to the public two days after sewing needles were found in the water, but a second beach has since closed over safety concerns.
-
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
London
-
LPS officers assaulted with bear spray
Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Downing Crescent where two men were inside fighting and one assaulted the other.
-
Labatt Brewing Company workers vote in favour of new deal
Unionized workers at Labatt Brewing Company in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
-
London, Ont. offering free rec swim passes & transportation amid Thames Pool closure
The City of London, Ont. has announced that outdoor pools are set to open on July 1.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | School in hold and secure after crash, possible assault: police
A school in Winnipeg has been placed into a hold and secure.
-
Experts say these are the red flags to look out for when buying a flipped house
A Winnipeg man who bought a flipped home two years ago says some hidden problems have bubbled up to the surface – in some cases quite literally.
-
Statue of Queen Elizabeth repaired and reinstalled at Manitoba legislature, 2 years after vandalism
A bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled and damaged by protesters two years ago was put back in its place Friday on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature after a lengthy set of repairs.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hottest June 2 in Ottawa history, with relief on the way this weekend
A heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch are in effect for Ottawa. Relief from the hot and humid temperatures is on the way for the weekend.
-
Man arrested after hidden camera found in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Gatineau police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the investigation into a hidden camera discovered in the washroom at an elementary school.
-
Increased air conditioning use likely to blame for hydro outage in Ottawa's west end, utility says
Residents turning up the air conditioners on the hottest June 1 in Ottawa history likely caused hydro systems to overload, knocking out power to customers in the west end, Hydro Ottawa says.
Saskatoon
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.
-
Woman pleads guilty to Prince Albert community centre arson
A woman has pleaded guilty to starting a fire that burned down a Prince Albert community centre.
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators meet LGBTQ2S+ protestors on their doorstep
A protest at Saskatoon’s Catholic school division over a leaked email described as discriminatory of the queer community led to a tense exchange with its director of education on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
2 injured in 'targeted' Downtown Eastside shooting: VPD
Police in Vancouver say they were met with a "chaotic scene" when called to respond to reports of shots fired on the Downtown Eastside Thursday.
-
Man caught on video berating Tim Horton’s staff charged: Surrey RCMP
A 31-year-old man caught on video berating staff at a Surrey drive-thru earlier this year has been charged, according to Mounties.
-
1 in 5 British Columbians know someone who has died from opioid drug use: poll
A new poll is shedding light on just how many British Columbians are being impacted by the toxic drug crisis.
Regina
-
Weyburn police investigating theft of several 'high-powered' firearms, ammunition
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) says it has charged a 27-year-old woman following the theft of several "high-powered" firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a residence in nearby Yellow Grass.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse video
A dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
More than 7,000 lightning strikes were recorded around Regina over the past 24 hours
Environment Canada recorded more than 7,000 lightning strikes around Regina over the past 24 hours.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 1 closed in both directions in Nanaimo following crash
A serious crash shut down traffic on Highway 1 through Nanaimo Friday afternoon.
-
'Utterly disgusting': Canadian Army sergeant fined for 'anti-Jewish' comments
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.
-
B.C. extends old-growth logging deferral in Fairy Creek
The province is extending its deferral of old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island until 2025.