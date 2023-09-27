'This was my home': N.B. senior believes renoviction was unfair
Ann Marie Lavigne just wants to go back home.
The 68-year-old lived at Résidence Ste-Thérèse in Dieppe, N.B. for three years before her lease was terminated this spring.
She said she was told by the building's management that due to a renovation project, her residential unit would be turned into a workshop and storage space.
This summer, Laviegne took the matter to court, but lost the case. There is currently no legal aid for tenants rights in the province. She was then given five days notice to leave her home.
"I want my apartment back. It's not fair what they did to me. It's horrible treating a person like that no matter how old the person is," said Lavigne.
Résidence Ste-Thérèse is a non-profit building for people over 55-years-old has 36 apartments and is managed by board members.
"I think it's just shameful," said Lavigne. "I don't understand why I couldn't be transferred."
Lavigne's friend Sanford Petitpas is a former board member of the federally-funded building.
He said he can't make sense of the situation either.
"If I would have been a board member at the time I would have said we have to find this woman another unit, or if we don't have one right away, she will get the next one," said Petitpas.
The general manager and the president of the building’s board of directors said it's an unfortunate situation, but they believe all the proper channels were followed and they haven't done anything wrong.
"We need the space," said Mariette Allard, the president of the building's board of directors.
Allard said Lavigne caused quite a commotion the day she moved out in July and her behaviour was "too aggressive," so the board decided to have her legally banned from going inside the building or on the grounds.
Lavigne said she made a handful of complaints to management over the years about a variety of things, but the building's administration stressed that did not motivate their decision in any way.
Building general manager Gisele Steeves said they went to the rentalsman's office for everything they did and the office approved the decision. She also said a judge decided what they did was acceptable.
"There wasn't anything to do with what she said or what was done," said Steeves. "We're doing a big project of $3.8 million and we're renovating all the apartments, and we need an apartment to put our stuff in."
Lavigne said she's devastated about not being able to visit friends.
"I don't want to do anything against them, I just want my apartment back or another apartment. That was my home," said Lavigne.
Cecile Cassista, the executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights, believes Lavigne is being punished for voicing concerns she's had over the past few years.
"I think that it's unfair and I think there should have been a better investigation by the entire board," said Cassista. "She wants to live in a community with her friends. That is her home and I think it's important that there's a reconnection to review the situation."
Lavigne is now living with a friend temporarily as her search for a new home continues.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Disney+ following Netflix's lead in crack down on password sharing in Canada
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing passwords policy.
Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
The Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through a Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
U.S. judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A U.S. judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president's companies removed from his control and dissolved.
House of Commons to elect new Speaker as Rota's resignation takes effect
The resignation of House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is set to take effect this evening and procedure dictates MPs must go through the process of electing a new Speaker before they can continue with their normal business.
Health Canada is recalling these smart plugs over an electric shock risk
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for certain smart plugs due to the risk of electric shock.
Toronto
-
Jury at Peter Nygard's Toronto sexual-assault trial set to hear more evidence today
Jurors at the Toronto sexual-assault trial of former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard are set to hear more evidence today.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
-
West-end Barrie roads under lock-down while police investigate possible explosion
Barrie police are investigating an early-morning incident on Anne Street North.
Calgary
-
Overnight fire rips through Skyview Ranch home
An early morning fire in the Calgary community of Skyview Ranch decimated a home and damaged two others.
-
Man riding scooter seriously injured in collision with vehicle: police
A man is in serious but stable condition after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter in downtown Calgary on Tuesday.
-
'They're meaningless': Surveys on proposed Alberta pension plan receive mixed reactions
Alberta’s proposed provincial pension plan is creating mixed reactions as the government asks Albertans what they want to see if the province pulls out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).
Montreal
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
Westwood Senior High School closed as 'precaution' after threat
Westwood Senior High School in Hudson, Que. is closed Wednesday after a threat was made against it earlier this week.
-
Point-Saint-Charles residents bring noise complaints to town hall on REM
A group of frustrated residents gathered in Point-Saint-Charles Tuesday night to air their grievances with the new -- and noisy -- REM.
Edmonton
-
House of Commons to elect new Speaker as Rota's resignation takes effect
The resignation of House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is set to take effect this evening and procedure dictates MPs must go through the process of electing a new Speaker before they can continue with their normal business.
-
'They're meaningless': Surveys on proposed Alberta pension plan receive mixed reactions
Alberta’s proposed provincial pension plan is creating mixed reactions as the government asks Albertans what they want to see if the province pulls out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).
-
Missing boy, 5, found alive east of Edmonton
A five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation was found Tuesday evening, more than 24 hours after he disappeared.
Northern Ontario
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
-
Driver OK, but moose killed in northwest Ont. collision
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario say a driver was lucky to emerge unscathed in a recent collision with a moose.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 14
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Wednesday with cross examination of London Police Service Const. Sarah Cochrane.
-
OPP to help residents fight fraud with information session
The Elgin County OPP detachment, along with the help of the Vienna Lions Club, will be hosting a ‘FIGHTfraud’ presentation and information session to help residents in the Municipality of Bayham.
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Winnipeg
-
Crash in St. Vital leaves one person dead
One person is dead following a crash in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash
A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Rockcliffe Park fountain fight a wellspring of cascading complaints
Construction of a water fountain in front of a home in one of Ottawa's most exclusive neighbourhoods has spilled over into a dispute that has involved police, bylaw, and emails to hundreds of people.
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in outstanding fines for red light running, photo radar violations
Drivers in Ontario and Quebec owe the city of Ottawa millions of dollars in unpaid fines for running red lights and photo radar violations over the past six years, according to statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa.
-
Fire damages Bank Street business overnight
Ottawa police are investigating an overnight fire at a business on Bank Street, one of two fires at businesses in the capital overnight.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter to evict dozens with 'complex needs'
Saskatoon Tribal Council will bar around 30 people with "complex needs" from its Emergency Wellness Centre as of Oct. 1.
-
Prince Albert city workers reach tentative deal
Striking workers employed by the City of Prince Albert reached a tentative deal Tuesday, according to the union representing them.
-
'Squished': Saskatoon bike lane markers more symbolic than effective, cyclists say
The debate over bike lanes is as contentious as ever, and now there’s a concern the posts along Saskatoon’s current lanes are useless because they’re being flattened by vehicles.
Vancouver
-
B.C. quietly employs foreign-trained doctors as equity and care concerns loom
Dozens of foreign-trained doctors are now working under special licenses requiring supervision in B.C. hospitals, while more are being recruited for deployment as family doctors in urgent care centres, CTV News has learned.
-
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
-
B.C. mayors react to newly unveiled housing targets
The province unveiled its new housing targets for 10 communities across B.C. – which found themselves earlier this year on the so-called “naughty list.”
Regina
-
'Losing their homes': Regina family calling on province to reconsider moving residents from long term care facility
The residents of Regina Lutheran Home (RLH) have been left with an uncertain future – as the province announced those living in the long term care facility will be moved next spring.
-
Sask. medical students launch letter writing campaign on World Contraceptive Day
The next generation of doctors in Saskatchewan are trying to shed a light on the need for universal contraceptive access.
-
'It’s a great feeling when you're making plays': Riders' Albright pleased with CFL debut
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have lost last week’s matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks but it was still an exciting game for defensive lineman, Christian Albright, who suited up for his first Canadian Football League (CFL) game.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigation underway in Victoria, risk to public 'considered low'
Major crime investigators say the death of a man who was found injured in downtown Victoria earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.
-
B.C. mayors react to newly unveiled housing targets
The province unveiled its new housing targets for 10 communities across B.C. – which found themselves earlier this year on the so-called “naughty list.”
-
B.C. sets housing targets for 10 municipalities, including Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay
British Columbia has announced its first set of targets for new homes to be built in 10 municipalities in a provincial strategy to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.