'This year is an opportunity': The 1000 Mile Challenge participants prepare to take off on N.B. trails

The challenge, which requires extreme endurance, sees two snowmobilers set off on a 24-hour mission to travel 1,000 miles on New Brunswick snowmobile trails. This year, Rudi Fowler and Sam Charters were chosen to take on the trek. (SOURCE: Facebook: The 1000-Mile Challenge 2022) The challenge, which requires extreme endurance, sees two snowmobilers set off on a 24-hour mission to travel 1,000 miles on New Brunswick snowmobile trails. This year, Rudi Fowler and Sam Charters were chosen to take on the trek. (SOURCE: Facebook: The 1000-Mile Challenge 2022)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island