Thousand Mile Challenge raising funds to send N.B. kids to camp

The 1,000 Mile Challenge is in its third year of sledding around New Brunwick in 24 hours.

Rudi Fowler is the creator of the endurance challenge. He’s glad it’s caught on.

"I'm happy to see these other riders and show them what's possible,” Fowler said. “Because of that, we're able to raise a lot more money.”

The riders are on their sleds for 24 hours of rough New Brunswick terrain, and they say the biggest challenge was being on the trail Thursday night through the snowstorm.

"It was an absolute blizzard all night and visibility was slim to none,” said Jeffrey O'Donnell. “It was good for the trails but it was harder to keep our speeds up and move along, but we were able to keep the speeds we needed and battle through it, but it definitely made it more challenging.”

Lisa Whiteman described conditions as “blinding,” adding she couldn’t see a thing.

Whiteman is the first woman to take part in the 1,000 Mile Challenge and she hopes more women give it a go.

"I think there's plenty of women that just need someone to show them that we can do really really hard things,” Whiteman said. “We can fight for our place in male-dominated arenas. Women were built to do hard things.”

The ride is a fundraiser to send kids in New Brunswick to camp with a goal this year of $250,000.

Last year the challenged sent about 250 kids to camp.

"We're taking names we're taking funds, we've partnered with a few camps so we can use the charitable status,” Fowler said.

“We're better than we've ever been before,” he said.

The challenge concludes Friday night with a celebration at the Fredericton Ramada, where they all say they're looking forward to getting in the hot tub.