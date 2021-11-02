Thousands attend rally outside N.B. legislature in support of striking CUPE workers

FREDERICTON -

Over a thousand striking public sector workers marched through the streets of Fredericton Tuesday morning, their latest move in a labour dispute that’s now entered day five.

The CUPE members and supporters gathered outside the New Brunswick legislature, just as the legislature resumed the session that was adjourned in June.

On Monday, Premier Blaine Higgs said his government cancelled the throne speech, which was expected to start a new session on Tuesday. The cancellation gives his government two extra days to get legislation passed, which could include back-to-work legislation.

Higgs said he didn’t intend to introduce the legislation Tuesday, but it was a possibility.

As the legislature resumed, the CUPE crowd could be heard inside, on the floor.

“This legislature should have the authority to order him back to the table,” said Green Party Leader David Coon, encouraging Higgs to return to negotiations with CUPE during a members’ statement.

President of CUPE NB, Stephen Drost said they’re ready to resume negotiations, but said Higgs was the one that walked away.

“They know we’re here, they know how to get a hold of us,” said Drost.

The N.B. government is offering a 8.5 per cent pay increase over five years – which would cost the province about $55 million more each year.

CUPE is asking for a three per cent increase each year, for four years – which would cost the province about $77 million more.

“The membership have been very, very clear, these are the lowest paid of the lowest paid – three per cent to our workers, versus two per cent to someone making a lot more, is significantly different,” said Drost.

Higgs has said the province can't afford to pay workers what their union is asking, but Drost says the government is less concerned about money and more interested in attacking public servants.

The strike involves school bus drivers, custodians, mechanics, some health-care workers, educational support staff, and workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system.

It’s always hard to say - but I believe there’s over 1,000 people here. Could be well over. pic.twitter.com/rgDyXKn8GF — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) November 2, 2021

With files from The Canadian Press.