Thousands flock to Sussex, N.B. for massive flea market

Vendors from across Atlantic Canada are in Sussex, N.B. this weekend to attend one of the region’s largest gatherings for collectors and bargain hunters.

The Sussex Flea Market at Princess Louise Park began on Friday morning and will end on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Past years have brought as many as 20,000 people to the park grounds – enough to effect on cell phone service in the area.

So far, the sky has cooperated for the weather dependent event.

“It has meant that people have been able to get out and see what we’ve got and have an absolute blast,” says Steve Clements, vice chair of the event.

The flea market began in 1981 and is held on the third weekend of August each year. It has grown to include spots for about 850 vendors, offering everything from collectables, antiques, auto parts and household items.

“If you’re looking for it, it’s here,” says Clements.

The event is a much-anticipated draw for local restaurants, hotels and businesses.

Organized by volunteers with the N.B. Antique Auto Club Inc., the event includes a ‘Show & Shine’ exhibition of classic cars on Sunday.

