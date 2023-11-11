Thousands gather at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth for Remembrance Day ceremony
An estimated 14,000 people turned out Saturday at Sullivan’s Pond for the Remembrance Day ceremony.
The ceremony began with its parade marching in. Including military personnel, veterans, and young cadets.
The thousands attending paid tribute to those fallen as well as the people that continue to serve and protect today. They prayed and laid wreaths and poppies.
Among them was Pvt. John Curwin’s mother, Danita, who laid the ‘silver cross mother’ wreath.
Curwin was among the Canadians who died in Afghanistan.
“He was inspired by his daughter. When 9/11 happened, she looked up at her father and asked ‘daddy is there anything we can do to help those people’ and so from there he took it that he wants to join the military,” said Danita.
She said every step she takes echoes the memory of a son who dedicated his life to others.
Today, alongside everyone else, she commemorates the legacy he left behind.
“When I lost him it took a long while to come back and realize that what he was doing was for the country and for this children,” said Danita.
Veterans and families lay out wreaths at the Remembrance Day ceremony at Sullivan's Pond in Dartmouth. (CTV/Hafsa Arif)For veterans, remembering is often emotional.
“All the poppies, each and every one of them, those are somebody’s tomorrow, for all of our today,” Veteran Medric Cousineau said tearfully.
Cousineau says he is a living testament to the impact an individual can have.
“They say you die twice in some cultures. Once when you physically die and the other when nobody says your name. Well, Sergeant Al Smith, I walk the face of the earth because of that man,” explained Cousineau. “If Al had been a second slower I’d be dead. So today. I honour Al because he gave me what I have.”
Cousineau himself is considered a hero. Adorning his chest is the second highest medal for bravery.
He’s the son of two military veterans. He said he was inspired to join the military because of his father.
“You get to a point where you realize that things are so much bigger than you as an individual. It makes it easier to make that kind of commitment and sacrifice,” said Cousineau.
Today is a remembrance of the stories that transcend time with tales of courage, sacrifice and the enduring spirit of those who serve.
Click here for a photo gallery of the Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region.
