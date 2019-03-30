

CTV Atlantic





Several thousand people gathered in Truro on Saturday to honour Skyler Blackie, the Truro firefighter who died March 20th following an incident during training.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Truro for the funeral procession, as Blackie’s body was carried by firetruck one last time.

“It’s a showing of brotherhood,” said Captain Ray McCourt of the Summerside Fire Department. “It’s going to be a very emotional day, first time for me,”

The pipe band that helped lead the procession travelled from Boston, as firefighters from all over the Maritimes and beyond gathered to pay final respects to one of their own.

“He’s one of us. It doesn’t matter what the patch is, where you’re from. It’s the same job everywhere and we support our own.” said Stephen Sweet, Pipe Major of the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band.

“We come today to support our fellow members in the fire service, emergency services, and just to be here to be part of it and show our support no matter what,” says Chief Greg Jones of the Amherst Fire Department.

Inside the Colchester Legion Stadium, no seat was left empty, as the service began with a performance of Hallelujah, one of the 28-year-old’s favourite songs.

Over the next hour, music and memories were shared, of a firefighter, husband, son, brother and friend, gone far too soon.

“Firefighters show up at everyone’s worst day. We’re going to try our best to help you or die trying, that’s how I’ll remember my friend Skyler,” said Blackie’s friend and fellow Truro firefighter Craig Matthews.

During the service, three of Blackie’s closest friends and fellow firefighters described the kind of man that Skyler was.

“He made a lasting impression on so many people and we will never forget him,” added Tom Malone.

“So let’s always celebrate and remember him, let’s all be a little more like Skyler, love you brother,” said Logan Daly.

A touching eulogy was delivered by Blackie’s younger brother Errison. As children, both brothers talked of being firefighters together, a dream they turned into a reality with the Truro Fire Service.

“There is simply no room for sadness in me, today, or for the rest of my life, because I’m filled with too much pride for my brother,” said Errison Blackie.

After a round of applause in celebration of Blackie’s life, the service concluded with the Bell Ceremony, a traditional ringing of a bell symbolizing the firefighter’s final call.

Blackie, 28, died on March 20th from injuries sustained during a training exercise at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley, N.S.

It’s still unclear on what exactly happened during that training exercise on March 9th, and the incident is still under investigation by the N.S. Department of Labour.

But on Saturday, there was no uncertainty on the impact that Skyler Blackie made on those around him.

The extended family of first responders, answering the call to support those he touched most.

“It’s been overwhelming the support that has come out, and the support that has been with us the last 21 days. Just overwhelming,” said Chief Blois Currie of Truro Fire Service.

The kind of support that firefighters say will last long after the sounds of this final tribute fade away.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.