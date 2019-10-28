HALIFAX -- Thousands of people in Halifax's south end were in the dark tonight -- in more ways than one -- after power was cut off for a police investigation.

It's connected to an incident that first brought police and other emergency crews to Harbourview Drive just after 5:30 p.m.

Police are keeping details secret, citing the "nature" of the incident and privacy concerns. Several roads in the area were blocked off and police asked people to stay away, but added there was no risk to public safety.

Nova Scotia Power says police requested the utility shut off power to a transmission tower in the area, which knocked more than 19,000 customers and several traffic lights off the grid for nearly three hours. Police say the outage was needed for "the safety of all involved."

The outage forced businesses to close early. The Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre and the Nova Scotia Legislature had to switch to backup generators. There was an evening session at the Legislature when the power was shut off.

Power was back on for most around 9 o'clock.