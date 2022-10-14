Thousands of books take over Moncton Coliseum for ‘Bookstravaganza’

MONCTON -

After a two year hiatus, the ‘Bookstravaganza’ is back and bigger than ever at the Moncton Coliseum.

The three day event put on by Laubach Literacy New Brunswick (LLNB) has between 45 and 50,000 books this year, most with a price tag between $1.00 and $3.00.

Officials say that the goal of the three day sale is to help improve literacy overall across the city.

“This is a book sale to help the local community, increasing literacy levels across the province,” explains LLNB President Andrea Mailman. “It is a book sale donated by people in our community.”

“If we can increase people in our communities’ literacy skills, that helps our local economy,” Mailman adds. “That helps our local people and that's a big thing that we can do and the fact that we can get everybody, no matter what their income level, a good book and help them to read and increase their skills that is a big win for all of us in the province."

The free event kicks off Friday night with the doors open between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

On Saturday, book lovers can buy between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The event will wrap up on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Mailman says there really is something for everyone.

“We have children’s books, we have romance, we have cooking, we have self-help, we have all the fixings from A-to-Z authors and we have a big speciality selection as well of some really unique items that have been donated,” she adds.