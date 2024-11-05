'Thousands of dollars' in damage done to popular Halifax-area trail

Police are looking for information after a popular trail in the Halifax area was vandalized over the weekend.

RCMP officers responded to a report of mischief on the Beechville-Lakeside-Timberlea (BLT) trail from Timberlea to Hubley, N.S., around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe 10 gates that prevent motorized access to the trail were vandalized sometime the night before.

A gate that prevents motorized access to the Beechville-Lakeside-Timberlea (BLT) trail from Timberlea to Hubley, N.S., is pictured after it was vandalized. (Courtesy: RCMP)

The damage is estimated to be in the “thousands of dollars.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to call them at 902-490-or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

