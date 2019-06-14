

CTV Atlantic





Thousands of Maritimers gathered at viewing parties Thursday evening to cheer on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA final -- including Halifax and Moncton.

In Moncton fans filled the Avenir Centre on Thursday night and the excitement in the building was electric. Some fans also watched the game old-school at the Shediac Drive-In.

In downtown Halifax, pandemonium erupted at a viewing party outside the Halifax convention centre when the Raptors fans knew their team had made history by being the first Canadian team to win an NBA championship.

“Congratulations to the Raptors!” said one fan in Halifax. “We did this! We made history!! Congratulations!!”

Some of those fans had lined up for hours in the cold rain to get into what has been dubbed Jurassic Park East.

They couldn't contain their excitement or pride for their team after their 114-110 win. Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowery led the Raptors with 26 points apiece on Thursday night. Midseason aquisition Kawhi Leonard had 22 and won the most-valuable player award for the championship series.

“It was absolutely incredible,” said one fan. “Parade in Toronto -- see you all there!”

The Raptors missed a chance to clinch in Game 5 and were playing on the home court of the Golden State Warriors, who were making their fifth consecutive trip to the NBA final and had won three of the last four titles.

“I told you, Raps in 6! We made it! Raps in 6! Yeeeaahh,” said another fan in Halifax.

Fans were flying “We the North” flags and cheering into the early morning hours.

Fans and organizers were still riding the high of the big win on Friday morning.

“There was at least over 100 fans waiting in line at 8:30,” said Gab Levert, the co-founder of Tidal League, a Halifax-based sports and entertainment agency.

The game featured 18 lead changes, nine ties, and no team lead by more than nine points.

“It was a close game start to finish. (It’s) one of the most fulfilling moments of my life … This took over my life in the last two and a half weeks … You couldn't come out with a better scenario.”