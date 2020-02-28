HALIFAX -- Thousands of Maritimers are without power and some schools are closed after a winter storm rolled through the region.

Nova Scotia Power was reporting 317 outages affecting 9,302 customers around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Only 828 NB Power customers were without power at that time.

There are delays, closures and cancellations at several Maritime schools as crews work to clear snow and restore power.

This comes after a weather system brought a messy mix of snow, rain and freezing rain to parts of the region.

The snow started falling in New Brunswick early Thursday afternoon and switched over to freezing rain and ice pellets, prompting some businesses and offices to close early.

Freezing rain was the main issue in Nova Scotia, making for slick roads and ice-coated trees and power lines. Strong winds also knocked trees into power lines, resulting in outages.

The weather also affected travel. Some flights at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport were delayed while many Maritime motorists were coping with wet and slippery roads.

Environment Canada had issued winter storm and snowfall warnings for some Maritime communities Thursday, but all warnings have since been lifted. Special weather statements are in place for some areas.