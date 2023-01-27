Thousands of Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm

Thursday’s wet and windy storm has knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, most of which are in Nova Scotia.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 218 outages due to high winds, affecting around 5,000 customers.

That number is down from 6,222 customers without power Thursday night.

The estimated restoration time for most communities is 2 p.m. Friday.

The largest outage is in the Goshen, N.S., area, affecting 1,431 customers.

A power outage has closed St. Mary's Education Centre/Academy in Sherbrooke, N.S. Classes are also cancelled at Whitney Pier Memorial Middle School and Harbourside Elementary School in Cape Breton due to a power outage.

The Nova Scotia Power outage map says one small outage in the Louisbourg, N.S., area is due to heavy snowfall on Saturday. It’s estimated power won’t be restored in that area until Tuesday.

Almost all P.E.I. residents have had their power restored. Only two Maritime Electric customers remain without electricity Friday morning.

There was a large outage in central P.E.I. Thursday afternoon affecting thousands of customers. That number was down to 40 by the evening.

It’s a similar situation in New Brunswick Friday morning, with NB Power reporting just five outages affecting seven customers.