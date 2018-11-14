

CTV Atlantic





Thousands of Maritimers are in the dark and some schools are closed as a storm moves through the region.

NB Power was reporting 98 outages affecting 6,171 customers as of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, while roughly 3,412 Nova Scotians were off the grid due to high winds. More than 1,200 Islanders were without power.

All schools in the Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton areas are closed due to the wintry weather, while Blackville School is closed due to a power outage. Riverside Consolidated School in the Anglophone East School District is also closed.

The weather is also affecting transportation across the Maritimes. Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings between Caribou, N.S. and Wood Islands, P.E.I. for the day, while Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings between North Sydney, N.S. and Port aux Basques, N.L.

The Confederation Bridge is closed due to high winds, while the MacKay Bridge in Halifax is closed to heavy and high-sided vehicles.

Roads were slick across Prince Edward Island Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, prompting the RCMP to issue warnings on Twitter, urging motorists to drive for the conditions or stay off the roads. The Mounties say they have responded to 35 weather-related calls across the province since 5 p.m. Tuesday.