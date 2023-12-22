Thousands remain in the dark on power restoration timelines in N.B. heading into the Christmas weekend

Crews have been working around the clock to get everyone’s Christmas lights back on, which has only been emphasised by the drop in temperature.

In Blacks Harbour, a road that was impassable two days ago is almost cleared, and power is estimated to back up Friday night.

Over half of the remaining customers in the province without power reside in Charlotte County. There is still plenty of cleanup work to be done in the area, which can also be said for the greater Fredericton area.

A few thousand residents still don’t have power, but thankfully for Janet Moser, hers came back on Friday.

“We were in a hotel this morning when we woke up,” Moser told CTV News on Friday. “I have a sleep disorder so after a few nights of not being able to sleep with my machine I had to go into a hotel to have power during the night.”

Making for an expensive week for Moser and many others. Between hotels and meals out, she guesses around $1,000 was spent.

“And then with the lost of the refrigerator items probably another five, six, six, 700 dollars,” Moser admits.

“It’s getting long now,” says Keswick Ridge native Stephen Theriault. “Getting tired of it.”

Even for those like Theriault who owns a generator, the dark nights are taking a toll.

“The woodstove is enough to keep the house warm but it’s just inconvenient,” Theriault says. “Very inconvenient I’d say.”

Despite the frustrations, Moser is thankful for the efforts of NB Power crews.

“Although I am personally frustrated by the loss of my power, I know these guys and gals are out there doing the best that they can,” Moser says. “It’s not them it’s the infrastructure.”

There are a number of residents who still don’t have estimates on when they can expect their power to return. It’s going to be another cold night in the province Friday before temperatures let up slightly heading into the weekend.

It’s safe to say a lot of Christmas lists have changed just a few days before the holiday including just one lone wish… power.

